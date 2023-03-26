“0.4 ml per side”: Iris Klein has her lips injected

tz stars

From: Lisa Klugmayer

Iris Klein is not just in Switzerland to relax. Daniela Katzenberger’s mother has now also had her lips sprayed. She shows the result to her fans on Instagram.

Bad Ragaz – After her separation from Peter and the public mud fight of his alleged jungle camp affair Yvonne Woelke, Iris Klein is now treating herself to a wellness break in Switzerland for the first time. The program not only includes massages, but also an appointment with the beauty doctor. Daniela Katzenberger’s mother now presents her new lips to her fans on Instagram.

Massage, gourmet food, beauty doctor: Iris Klein treats herself to a wellness break

After all the stress of the last few months, Iris Klein couldn’t wait to really relax in beautiful Switzerland. And because it’s too quiet alone, she has packed her two daughters and her youngest grandson with her. Yesterday (03/25/2023) there was a very special appointment on the program: an appointment for lip injections.

Shortly before the treatment, Iris Klein got a bit scared of the needle. “I asked straight away if you could put an anesthetic on it. (…) I’m a shit,” she laughs self-deprecatingly. A few hours later the time has come, before that she writes: “Bissl Schiss in der Buxe”. Then Iris Klein presents her new lips to her fans.

Iris Klein – more than just “the mother of…” Iris Klein is tired of being labeled “the mother of…”. After all, the mother of Daniela Katzenberger (36) and Jenny Frankhauser (30) herself can look back on an eventful career in reality TV. These are the most important stages of her show life: “Big Brother” (2010), “I’m a star – get me out of here!” (2013), “Celebrity Shopping Queen” (2013), “The summer house of the stars – fight of Celebrity Couples” (2020), “The Festival of Reality Stars – Who is the Lightest Candle?” (2021), “Battle of the Reality Stars – Shipwreck on Dream Beach” (2022).

“Per side 0.4 ml”: Iris Klein has her lips injected

“It’s 0.4 milliliters per side,” reveals Iris Klein with her hand in front of her lips. “And the whole thing was done by a doctor who also put a numbing cream on it. But it’s still swollen,” she warns her fans before finally showing them her new lips. “It’s just a little swollen. Ohhh god. So it’s still going down, she said,” she assures her fans. A little unsure at first, but a few hours later Iris Klein seems to feel comfortable with her slightly fuller lips.

Before and after: Iris Klein shows her fans her new lips (photomontage) © Instagram/Iris Klein

Sources used: Instagram/ Iris Klein