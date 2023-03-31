1: 1 in the Bundesliga: Frankfurt only manages a draw against Bochum

Eintracht Frankfurt has again lost points in the fight for a place in the Champions League in the Bundesliga. The Europa League winners did not get past a 1-1 (1-1) draw against VfL Bochum at the start of the 26th matchday on Friday evening.

Goalscorer Randal Kolo Muani saved coach Oliver Glasner’s team a point with a converted penalty kick in the 22nd minute. In front of 50,000 spectators, Takuma Asano (14th) had given the guests the lead.

Eintracht have been without a win in the Bundesliga for five games and remain in sixth place. VfL Wolfsburg could overtake Eintracht with a home win against Augsburg on Saturday. Bochum secured 14th place by winning the point. (dpa)

