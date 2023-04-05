Born in California, United States, Jennifer Aniston emerged in audiovisual in 1987 when she appeared in the film Mac and Me, even in an uncredited role. But it was only in Friends, in 1994, when she stood out on the small screen and took off in her career. Living the preppy Rachel Green, Aniston projected herself as an actress and started to take on important roles in the main Hollywood romantic comedy films.

His partnership with Adam Sandler also did not go unnoticed, as the two starred together in some comedy films — such as Fake wife — which were popular with the audience. But anyone who thinks that the actress only starred in movies is wrong. In addition to Friendsshe participated in series like Cougar Town, 30 Rock and the most recently The Morning Show, da Apple.

Thinking about it, the Canaltech listed the 10 best movies and series with Jennifer Aniston for you to watch. Check it out below and choose which production you want to marathon.

10. Mystery in the Mediterranean

Released in 2020, this film precedes mystery in paris and shows Nick Spitz (Adam Sandler) trying to become a detective, but without much success. He has been married to Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) for over 15 years and still hasn’t taken her on the long-awaited trip to Europe that she promised him when they got married.

One day, he decides to change that situation, and leaves with her towards the Old Continent, but what they didn’t imagine is that they would be embarking on an adventure and that they would become involved in a murder investigation in the middle of the high seas.

Directed by Kyle Newacheck, and also starring Luke Evans, Terence Stamp and Gemma Arterton, Mystery in the Mediterranean is available at Netflix.

9. Lie Wife

Another film that is a success of the duo Aniston and Sandler is Fake wife, released in 2011. In the plot we meet Danny (Sandler), a successful plastic surgeon at work, but unhappy in his love life. To deal with this situation, he has the support of his best friend, Katherine (Aniston), a single mother who has to turn as she can to take care of her two young children.

Everything was going well, until one day Danny meets and falls in love with Palmer (Brooklyn Decker), but when trying to conquer her he invents an absurd lie that he is married to her friend and father of her children, but that he will separate shortly. From then on, he begins a true love adventure, full of confusion and misunderstandings.

Directed by Dennis Dugan, Fake wife became one of the main romantic comedy films of today, and can be watched on Netflix, Apple TV, Star+ e HBO Max.

8. Marley & Me

Anyone looking for a movie with Jennifer Aniston to get emotional and cry a lot will like marley & mea comedy-drama that follows John (Owen Wilson) and Jennifer (Jennifer Aniston) who move to Florida to start a new life.

Pressured to be a father, but afraid of not coping with the new reality, John decides to take a risk first with a pet, and buys a five-kilogram Labrador puppy for him and his wife. It turns out that Marley, the puppy, soon grows into a 100-pound adult who destroys everything he sees, and who will change his owners’ lives forever.

With a beautiful and sweet story, marley & mewhich is inspired by John Grogan’s book of the same name, can be watched at Disney +,Prime Video, HBO Max e Globoplay.

7. I Want to Kill My Boss

In this 2011 film, directed by Seth Gordon, Jennifer Aniston gives life to Julia Harris, an insufferable boss who makes life hell for her employees. It turns out that Dale Arbus (Charlie Day) is going to meet with his friends to put into action a plan to eliminate her from his life.

Also starring Jason Bateman, Colin Farrell, Kevin Spacey and a great cast, I want to kill my boss can be assisted in HBO Max, Apple TV e Google Play.

6. Coincidences of Love

It’s impossible to talk about films with Jennifer Aniston without remembering the novels, and love coincidences is proof of that. In this feature, the actress gives life to Kassie Larson, a successful woman who always dreamed of being a mother, but for not finding the right guy she decides to go for artificial insemination.

It turns out that his best friend is against this idea, and ends up switching samples, which will change both of their lives forever. Launched in 2010, love coincidences is available on Prime Video e no Globoplay.

5. I Want to Be With Polly

Another romantic comedy starring Jennifer Aniston is I want to be with Polly, a 2004 film written and directed by John Hamburg. The plot follows the life of Reuben (Ben Stiller), an insurance agent so forewarned that he finds it difficult to take risks.

He marries Lisa Kramer, a woman who seems perfect, but who betrays him on their honeymoon. Defeated, Reuben returns home utterly hopeless, but finds solace in his former classmate, Polly (Aniston), a carefree woman who teaches him to enjoy life more.

I want to be with Polly can be assisted in Apple TV, Netflix , clear video e Globoplay.

4. Separated by Marriage

Em Separated by Marriage, Aniston plays Brooke, a woman who has been married for two years to Gary (Vince Vaughn). Despite liking each other, the daily routine ended the passion between them, which makes them decide for divorce. However, neither of them wants to leave the apartment where they live, which makes the ex-couple’s life a real hell.

Directed by Peyton Reed, Separated by Marriage is currently available on Apple TV e Prime Video.

3. He’s Just Not That Into You

The 2000s really were Jennifer Aniston’s heyday. And in 2009 she starred in the romantic comedy, He’s Not That Into Youwhich portrays a group of men and women living in Baltimore, in the United States, who have to deal with the emotions of the first date, with the anguish of being dumped, and with the anxiety of flirting again.

Directed by Ken Kwapis, the film became a milestone in the genre, and featured Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper, Ginnifer Goodwin, Ben Affleck, Drew Barrymore, among others.

you can watch He’s Not That Into You already HBO Max, Apple TV e Google Play.

2. The Morning Show

Leaving the movies and going to the series, Aniston also ventured into The Morning Showan original Apple production in which she plays a prestigious television director.

It turns out that when Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), her work partner of 15 years, is fired, she has to turn around to keep her job. What she didn’t count on, however, is that another journalist, Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), would try to steal her place.

With three seasons, The Morning Show can be watched on the platform of Apple TV+.

1. Friends

It is impossible to talk about series and Jennifer Aniston without mentioning Friendsone of the most famous sitcoms of the 1990s. Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, and aired from 1994 to 2004, the series became one of the public’s darlings and still conquers new fans.

In the plot we meet Ross, Joey, Chandler, Phoebe, Monica and Rachel — the latter played by Aniston and who became a fashion icon for a generation. The six friends share the joys and pains of leaving adolescence for adulthood, and face the challenges of this new period, such as finding a job, getting married, getting divorced, having children, etc.

With 10 seasons in total, Friends can be assisted in HBO Max.