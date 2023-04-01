10 most watched movies of the week (01/04/2023)

Quite busy, the list of most watched films of the week has four newcomers in the running. And the most interesting thing about this is that two of them are recent releases, while two others take a ride on the premiere of the fourth film of one of the most beloved franchises in Brazil.

The two big novelties are just out of the cinemas and show the variety of the public’s preference. One of them is a dramedy headed by one of the most beloved names in cinema, on a journey of self-knowledge and discoveries after much difficulty in dealing with grief. The other talks about the end of a great friendship and all the complexity of feelings that led to it, in a very sensitive plot that earned an Oscar nomination.

The other two are already well known, especially to action fans. But more than that, these two films show the strength that a franchise can have with the public, even when its script is not that great.

Were you curious to know what titles these are? Then see below the complete list with the most watched films of the week that the Canaltech prepared for you in partnership with Justwatch.

10. smile

One of the hottest horror movies of late 2022, He used to smile landed on streaming platforms two weeks ago and repeated its success at the box office, attracting the attention of many people. Now, the film seems to be saying goodbye to the ranking, being only the tenth most watched.

And all this success has to do with the raw and brutal way that the film tells the story of this psychiatrist who sees one of her patients die in a very mysterious way. From that bizarre event, her life begins to turn upside down after she discovers that she is cursed and fated to have a death as horrible as her patient. To break this curse, she will have to face terrible dilemmas.

He used to smile landed at Paramount+no Telecine e Sure TV+; the film can also be rented or purchased at Microsoft Store, Apple TV, Play Store e Amazon.

9. Top Gun: Maverick

The sun is setting over the horizon and Top Gun: Maverick is preparing to land after flying high for many weeks in our ranking. One of the best films of 2022, the film has always been in the Top 10 since it hit digital platforms in August 2022.

And all this success can be explained by the fact that Maverick rescue the franchise and its characters in a masterful way. With a healthy dose of nostalgia, the film manages to continue the story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the Air Force more than 30 years later. And this merging of the old with the new is done in a spectacular way.

Top Gun: Maverick is available to subscribers of Paramount+ e Telecinebut can also be bought or rented at Microsoft Store, Apple TV, Play Store e Amazon.

8. The Worst Neighbor in the World

Tom Hanks is that actor who gives the audience confidence and is generally a guarantee that the film is good. AND The Worst Neighbor in the World is yet another example that this formula continues to work very well.

Newcomer to digital platforms, the drama tells the story of Otto, a retired, boring and grumpy man who has a life mission: to watch over the neighborhood he lives in and report everything that his neighbors do wrong. But when a new couple arrives in the neighborhood, they form an unexpected friendship that will change everyone’s lives forever.

The Worst Neighbor in the World is in the catalog of Sure TV+in addition to being able to be purchased or rented at Apple TV, Play Store, Microsoft Store e Amazon.

7. Triangle of Sadness

After three very strong weeks in the rankings, curiosity around Triangle of Sadness is dissipating and now the film is only the seventh most watched of the week.

In addition to the bizarre title, Triangle of Sadness aroused the public’s attention due to the tragedy in the cast and its picturesque plot that criticizes society: a luxury cruise ship ends up sinking and leaves the survivors stranded on a desert island, where hierarchy and powers end up being reversed. In this place, the rich are held hostage by a cleaning lady, the only person who knows how to fish and make a fire.

Triangle of Sadness can be seen in Prime Video e Sure TV+but is also available for purchase and rent at Play Store, Amazon e Apple TV.

6. Left

The subgenre of survival films has always had a captive audience and has recently attracted the attention of new fans thanks to some very interesting proposals that have emerged in cinema. AND to stay is just one of those productions.

Despite the limited budget, far is very competent in telling the story of this climber in search of overcoming grief after losing her boyfriend on a climb. But her great asset is being able to take the viewer to the borderline situation she finds herself in in search of overcoming, making many people hold their breath, sweat cold and have vertigo such is the quality with which everything is portrayed.

Get ready to go through some rough times with to staywhich is available on Prime Video.

5. John Wick 2: A New Day to Kill

It’s amazing the strength that the franchise John Wick has in Brazil: all it took was the fourth feature of the franchise to open in theaters for all of them to appear on the list of most watched films of the week.

Em John Wick 2: A New Day to Kill, the mercenary continues his journey of survival after forcibly coming out of retirement. He just didn’t count on the reappearance of an old enemy who is now charging him with a very high debt.

John Wick 2: A New Day to Kill can be watched on Prime Video, Telecine e Sure TV+but can also be rented or purchased from Microsoft Store, Amazon, Apple TV e Play Store.

4. John Wick: Back in the Game

John Wick: Back in the Game conquered many action fans for bringing a refreshment to the titles of the genre, standing out for its very well choreographed action scenes and breathtaking sequences.

The story itself isn’t very original, but it does the job: a retired mercenary is forced to get back into the game when thieves steal his car and kill his dog, a gift that had been left by his deceased wife a few days ago. That’s when he begins a bloody journey of revenge.

John Wick: Back in the Game can be watched on Prime Videono Globoplay e no Sure TV+.

3. Os Banshees de Inisherin

After a very strong campaign for the 2023 Oscars, Os Banshees de Inisherin finally landed on streaming and is attracting a lot of attention. Proof of this is that it is the third most watched film of the week.

And it’s not just the weird title that causes all this curiosity. In addition to the stellar cast, the plot of the feature is a very big attraction, talking about a lasting friendship that ended suddenly, overnight. But this ending is not something that simple, and the film unravels the reasons for this and goes deeper into various issues involving relationships and human beings themselves.

Os Banshees de Inisherin is in the catalog of Star+.

2. Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

After resuming the top spot last week, Everything Everywhere at the Same Time again floated one position down.

Even if this movement is natural, especially after remaining at the top for so long, it is undeniable that the film starring Michelle Yeoh carries with it the merit of telling a story involving multiple universes in a very entertaining way and with a character that is far away. to be a superhero. In fact, the plot is all focused on an ordinary woman, without any special power, but who is tasked with saving all the realities that exist.

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time presents a very enjoyable adventure to watch and can be seen on Prime Video e Sure TV+as well as being available for purchase and rent at Play Store e Apple TV.

1. John Wick 3: Parabellum

Full proof of the strength of John Wick No brazil, John Wick 3: Parabellum debunked Everything Everywhere at the Same Time to become the most watched film of the week. And the reason for that is pretty obvious: the debut of John Wick 4: Baba Yaga at the movies.

That means there are still a lot of people watching Keanu Reeves revive this retired mercenary who can’t get enough of running away from his hunters. And things get really ugly in the third feature of the franchise, as Wick starts to be hunted by people all over the world. In other words, he has virtually nowhere to go, as his head has been put on the line and everyone is looking for him. Without being able to count on former allies or the protection of the Continental Hotel, he will have to fend for himself to save his own skin.

John Wick 3: Parabellum is in the catalog of Telecine it’s yes Sure TV+but can also be found for purchase or rent at Microsoft Store, Apple TV, Play Store e Amazon.