10 most watched series of the week (02/04/2023)

March featured several series premieres and new seasons, some of them standing out a lot and appearing on the most watched list of the week a few times, keeping company with well-known titles from previous months.

Among the novelties of the last week of March are Swarmdo Prime Video; The Night Agent, from Netflix; and the premiere of new seasons of Shadow and Bones e Ted Lasso. The weekly ranking also includes the religious series The chosen ones and with Originavailable on Globoplay.

Before checking the complete ranking with the most watched series of the week, it is worth remembering that the list is created from data from the Just Watch search tool, which can analyze how Brazilians are looking for movies and series.

10. The Chosen Ones

For the second consecutive time, the religious series The chosen ones is present in the most watched list of the week. Now, the production is available on two more streaming platforms.

You can watch the series The chosen ones already Netflix, Globoplay e Univer.

9. The Night Agent

The premiere of the week is the series The Night Agent, which barely arrived on Netflix and is already among the most popular of the month on the streaming platform. With the repercussion only increasing, we should check the title more often around here.

The series The Night Agent is an original production of Netflix.

8. Shadow and Bones

The premiere of the second season of Shadow and Bones it also ensures the series’ presence on the list once again. After a long wait, fans are taking the opportunity to marathon all episodes of the plot inspired by a series of books of the same name.

Shadow and Bones has two seasons in Netflix.

7. Yellowjackets

the second season of Yellowjackets just premiered, bringing the series to last week’s most-watched list. As the episodes will be released weekly, the plot can continue to be present here for a longer time.

You can watch the series Yellowjackets no Paramount+.

6. Swarm

Swarm, a Prime Video series that has been making waves, once again achieves a good position among the most watched of the week. The first season is already complete, guaranteeing a good marathon for subscribers.

The series Swarm is available on Prime Video.

5. Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso just premiered its third season, which will also be the last. The series says goodbye to fans, but not before becoming one of the most watched by Brazilians for the next few weeks.

Ted Lasso can be assisted in Apple TV+.

4. Invisible City

Another series that also conquers a space in the list with the premiere of a new season is Invisible City, Netflix’s national and original plot. Season 2 is short, which makes the marathon production even easier.

the second season of Invisible City can now be watched Netflix.

3. Origin

Debuting on the list of most watched series of the week is Origina drama-filled thriller that premiered the first season 2022 and is now catching the attention of Brazilians.

The series Origin is available on Globoplay.

2. The Mandalorian

Once again proving to be one of the favorites of recent times, the third season of The Mandalorian is again on the most watched list of the week. The plot has also been winning weekly episodes.

You can watch the series The Mandalorian no Disney+.

1. The Last of Us

The Last of Us remains stronger than ever and has always been in first place on the list of most watched series of the week, since it debuted at the beginning of the year. The first season has already come to an end, but the plot has not dropped in the rankings at any time.

The first season of The Last of Us is complete in HBO Max.