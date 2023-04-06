10 phrases to recognize and give value to the work of collaborators

Keeping a team motivated is a task that every day a leader has to nurture with different strategies that adapt to the needs of the operation and the environment that surrounds the collaborators. A effective leadership that inspires and motivates the team will have a better chance of achieving the company’s goals satisfactorily.
The responsibility of a leader is to provide their employees with all the tools they need to boost productivity, communication is undoubtedly one of the keys, because if the collaborators know in detail the company vision and goalsthere will be more possibilities of finding the results without being focused on what, but on how to get there.
According to Gallup information, managers who offer frequent feedback and continuous make your employees 3.2 times more likely to be motivated to do great work, which will drive business growth.
The importance of recognition
It is important to make it clear to employees that they are valued for their contribution to the company, but that this does not put them above their peers or the organization. As a leader it is important manage and know how to give merit to those who deserve it without this reflecting favoritism or contempt for the rest of the team.
However, when a proper recognition process is applied, employees will be kept motivated. Information from Acsendo, the Human Resources platform, indicates that this drive to improve processes is to innovate and, above all, they will have a feeling of belonging to the company, which will improve team productivity.
This can be applied from a small message in an emailup to a monetary recognition or with days off, seeking a high level of well-being and satisfaction within the work environment.
effective recognition
In this sense, Acsendo indicates that It is key to build a recognition plan that is focused on those outstanding actions and activities within the team. Collaborators must see that obtaining these mentions is a goal to achieve and not a requirement that they must receive.
It is important that in this plan each and every one of the objectives and goals to be met are clearly described, in order to obtain recognition. One of the simplest and most efficient ways is the Writing an acknowledgment statement.
The experts point out that at the time of writing the statement, it should be be short and precise, because by extravagantly decorating this type of message, the objective and intention of it can be lost, in addition to being misinterpreted; however, it is necessary to avoid that the texts are generic, the idea is that each person feels that their personal work has value, if all the messages are the same, this personal motivation that you want to promote will be lost.
The phrases
We share with you ten phrases that Acsendo provides, which can be use when recognizing the work of collaboratorsand as mentioned, it is key that they are used in an appropriate context and that they are personalized to each employee.
- Your performance has had a great impact within this company, allowing us to grow as a team and as individuals. Keep up this great work.
- During this semester, all your work has been marked by your creativity and innovation. Thank you for turning this team into a strategic ally for the company.
- Thanks to your great capacity for analysis, this semester we have achieved great goals for the company. Let’s continue working together to reach new achievements.
- Thanks to your good decision-making and the efficiency of your work, this team has grown and we have propelled the company to new levels.
- You have an assertive and positive communication that motivates us as a team to continue improving, thank you for the great work you do every day.
- You know and promote the values that make this company a leader in the market, thank you for being a strategic ally for the company’s performance.
- The work you have done together with other areas has allowed us to innovate in our product, let’s continue working collectively to achieve new goals.
- Today we recognize the work you have done to turn the office into a space for growth and innovation that reflects the principles of our company, thank you.
- Your daily efforts bring us closer to our goals every day, keep up the great work you do for this company.
- With your work it has been possible to achieve the goals we had as a team, thank you for inspiring us to continue growing.