10 players who were accused of lying about their age

On October 7th, Gourav Mukhi became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Indian League at just 16 years old.

Two months later, the player has been suspended for 6 months for lying about his age. He’s actually 28. 😂 pic.twitter.com/FRp3wCSsHm

