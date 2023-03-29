We are almost a few days away from the start of Tecate Pa’l Norte, one of our favorite festivals and one of the most important in Mexico, which in a decade of existence became a benchmark for music in the north of the country. And wow, this year they won’t be left behind, well Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 brings a spectacular lineup.

A few months ago we found out that Billie Eilish, Franz Ferdinand, The Killers, The 1975, Fred again… and more would be part of the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 poster. Later Twenty One Pilots joined (replacing Blink-182) and of course they We are excited to launch this March 31, April 1 and 2 at Fundidora Park in Monterrey.

Blink-182 canceled their appearance at Tecate Pa’l Norte; but Twenty One Pilots took its place. Photo: Tecate Pa’l Norte.

Here are 10 popular songs on TikTok that will surely sound in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023

However, Something that we realized within the Tecate Pa’l Norte lineup is that there are several acts that have viral songs on TikTokan application that undoubtedly became an important platform for the music of many bands and artists to practically go around the world.

That is why while we wait for the day of the festival to start in the Fundidora Park in Monterrey and to warm up our engines, we leave you with a list of 10 popular songs on TikTok that will surely sound in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023. They are ready? Let’s go with those songs.

Illustrative image of the festival/Photo: Courtesy Tecate Pa’l Norte

Dayglow – “Can I Call You Tonight?”

Let’s start this list of popular TikTok songs that will surely sound in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 with a hit that always makes us happy, neither more nor less than with “Can I Call You Tonight?” from Dayglow, an artist who little by little has won a lot of fans in our country.

For some years, Dayglow has been breaking it in our country, with shows in CDMX and Guadalajara. However, this 2023 will debut in Monterrey in Tecate Pa’l Norteand although he will play other hits like “Close to You” and “Hot Rod”, we sign that none of their songs will be heard as solid as “Can I Call You Tonight?”.

Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?”

Wallows is another of the bands that will also debut in Monterrey as part of Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023. And the truth is that we are very excited, because for a long time they have become one of the most raffled and fun alternative projects to see at any festival or individual show.

Throughout their young career they have released great songs like “These Days” or “Scrawny”. However, “Are You Bored Yet?” It is one of the popular songs of this band that was a viral TikTok phenomenon and that will surely sound in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023. And although they will not play it with Clairo, many will chant it as if there were no tomorrow

Trueno – “DANCE CRIP”

Let’s put aside the bands for a while to move on to an artist who is a true sensation of Latin music. Of course we talk about Thunderwho is part of an interesting move within Argentine rap and who will come to Tecate Pa’l Norte to demonstrate why he is one of the most important MC’s of the moment.

Of course, Trueno has several songs that beat the chaviza, like “FEEL ME?” and “Mamichula” with Nicki Nicole. But the scenario in which he performs inside Fundidora Park with “DANCE CRIP” will most likely explode.one of his most popular songs on TikTok that will surely sound in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023.

Villano Antillano – “BZRP Music Sessions #51”

Like Thunder Villano Antillano is also one of the most raffled artists of rap and the urban genre in Latin America.. And the truth is that we want to see her in Tecate Pa’l Norte, because she always leaves everything on stage and from what we have been told, she always steals the spotlight with her live show.

And despite the fact that each single that Villano Antillano releases is a hit that breaks it on music streaming platforms, session 51 that he put together with Bizarrap It is within their songs that have become popular thanks to TikTok and that we bet what they want that It will sound very hard this March 31 in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023.

Monsieur Periné – “Our song”

Directly from Colombia to Tecate Pa’l Norte comes a project that has been raffling off for a long time and doing very cool things. Of course we talk about Mr. perinea duo that for several years has released songs that have hit the radio and streaming platforms very hard.

“Dance with you” and “Veneno” are examples of hits that broke it when they were released. However, of all his songs that have become popular on TikTok and that will surely sound in Tecate Pa’l Nortewe must mention “Our song”, which was even used for a super viral trend in the app.

Twenty One Pilots – “Stressed Out”

We may have been hurt by the cancellation of Blink-182 in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 and the dates they had scheduled in Latin America. But the net is that the festival raffled off adding to Twenty One Pilots to this year’s poster, because even if you are not a fan, the duo always gives great live shows that conquer the entire public.

Of course, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have several classics in their discography, such as “Ride”, “Heathens” or “Car Radio”. However, “Stressed Out” is one of his most popular songs on TikTok and one that we already want to hear on April 1 at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023.

Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over”

It is no secret to anyone that since the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 cartel was announced, Billie Eilish is one of the headliners that moved many. And it is that we understand it perfectly, because this girl has been in the music industry for a few years and became one of the most important artists today.

Of course we want to hear hits like “bad guy”, “bury a friend”, “ocean eyes” and “everything i wanted”. But without a doubt we already want to chant “When the party’s over”, one of Billie Eilish’s songs that became popular on TikTok and that cannot be missed in her presentation at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023.

RENEE – “Never sad”

Now we must mention a Mexican artist who little by little has earned her place on the scene in our country and a very loyal audience. RENEE She is a singer-songwriter who has taken years to “hit the mainstream”, but who has a very direct and honest proposal that anyone can connect with.

With songs like “Too much” and “Something good” she managed to make many turn to see her. But when he released “Never sad” it was a real madness, since this song went viral on TikTok for one or another trend and without a doubt, is one of the hits that RENEE will play at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023.

Lasso – “Brown Eyes”

Ok, it’s time to talk about a song that you may not love, but it was played everywhere and became popular thanks to the magic of the TikTok algorithm. Lasso He is a Venezuelan artist who has been in Mexico for a long time with his catchy pop rock project that he sometimes combines with ballads and even a touch of urban.

Although he has released songs that have not done badly on the lists of the most listened to, many people met him thanks to “Ojos marrones”, a song that appeared in millions of videos on the application and that the public of Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 will sing as if there were no tomorrow.

Grupo Frontera – “He won’t leave”

To close with this list of popular TikTok songs that will surely sound at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023, we have the song by a norteño band that you have probably listened to over and over again. We talk about Grupo Frontera, how have they grown since their music went viral on the video app.

“Que vuelvas” with Carín León and “Bebe dame” are the clear sample of the songs by Grupo Frontera that are crazy on TikTok. But nothing like “No se va”, which is undoubtedly a hit that many will chant at the top of their lungs in Fundidora Park.. And you, what other popular TikTok songs do you think will surely sound in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023?

