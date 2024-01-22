100-year-old Cuban woman arrives in the US on humanitarian parole

Victoria Dominguez Guzmana 100-year-old Cuban centenarian, was finally able to hug her family in Nebraska, United States, after benefiting from the humanitarian words.

The emotional meeting took place on January 20, 2024, when Victoria landed at Miami International Airport from Camagüey, according to the media. Cubans around the World.

Almost a year ago, her relatives began the process so that Victoria could benefit from this special permit granted by the United States to certain migrants. Elier Morellone of the lady’s 13 grandchildren, revealed to the aforementioned media that the parole request was submitted in February 2023.

Morell, who escaped Cuba by raft in 2007 and resides in Tampa, Florida, stressed the importance of having his grandmother nearby, especially after losing his mother at a young age.

Known as “La Gallega”, Victoria, born in Alto Potrero, a rural community in Vertientes, married the Spanish Adolfo Moreirawhose farm was intervened by the Cuban regime in 1959.

Victoria’s arrival in the United States was captured in moving photographs shared by her grandson, showing the elderly woman smiling, bundled up and holding a cell phone.

Despite the adversities, Victoria, also nicknamed “La Guayabera” for selling guavas in her town, remains lucid at 100 years old.

The humanitarian parole program, which celebrated its first anniversary on January 6, 2024. Between January and October of last year, more than 57 thousand Cubans received authorization to travel to the United States in this way, according to official figures from the United States Department of Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Fiscal year 2023 closed with 200,287 applications from Cubans to the US immigration authorities, just 24,000 less than the previous period, when 224,607 migrants from the island crossed the borders.