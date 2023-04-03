1000 new refugees every day – “We can’t do it anymore”

E-Mail

More and more asylum seekers are coming to Germany, but politics seems just as overwhelmed as it was in 2015. Municipalities are groaning under the influx, but are hardly getting any help. Citizens and local politicians feel let down by the government. It’s fermenting in the country.

Many people still remember the dramatic events of 2015. Within a few months, more than a million refugees poured into Germany seeking asylum. The aimless and completely overwhelmed authorities allowed them to do so – often without knowing who was actually coming into the country. The German external border resembled an open front door. At times, the state not only lost the overview, but also control. The country was divided. On the one hand, what went down in history under the catchphrase “welcome culture”, on the other hand deep skepticism and even harsh rejection. Immigration to Germany: Much is reminiscent of 2015 Massive, unregulated immigration posed huge problems for municipalities and cities. In many places the atmosphere was explosive. District administrators, mayors and frustrated residents rebelled, right-wing extremists agitated against refugees, and the AfD grew stronger. But the then Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) reassured: “We can do it!”

Today Germany faces a similar situation. In 2022, more than 244,000 foreigners applied for asylum, mostly from Syria and Afghanistan. If you include the more than a million Ukrainians who fled to us because of the Russian war of aggression, more people were admitted last year than in 2015. In 2023 the trend will continue. In January and February, the authorities registered almost 59,000 asylum applications, i.e. around 1,000 per day – an increase of almost 74 percent compared to the same period last year. If you extrapolate the numbers, around 350,000 or more refugees could come to us by the end of the year. Very few come from Ukraine. The majority comes from the Near and Middle East. Politicians: State failures must “not be repeated” One would think that Germany had learned the lessons of 2015 and used the past eight years to be prepared for the next influx of migrants. Especially since many politicians, including the current Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), have declared that a state failure like that of 2015 should “not be repeated”. But if you walk through the country with your eyes wide open, you can easily see that there are many problems, and a number of problems from back then continue to this day. As in 2015, municipalities and states feel that Berlin has let them down. In many places there is a lack of everything: housing, kindergarten and school places, language courses, rapid integration into the labor market. Above all, there is a lack of good ideas on how to overcome all the difficulties. Citizens do not feel heard by the government Again it rumbles at the base. Citizens who do not feel heard by politicians and who do not feel taken seriously are fighting back: in the Mecklenburg village of Upahl, which has 500 inhabitants, where a container village for up to 500 refugees is to be built. In Lörrach, where 40 tenants have to leave their apartments because the city needs space for 100 refugees. In many other places in the republic. The atmosphere is tense. Mayors and district administrators complain: “We can’t do it anymore.” But their calls for help to Chancellor Scholz fade away. As a rule, he does not even reply to such letters.

Such arrogance of power enrages Hesse’s Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU): “The federal government has apparently not understood what’s going on locally.” into a new migration crisis!” In fact, one gets the impression that neither those in government in Berlin nor in Brussels are in a position to do anything about the increasing pressure of migration. The 27 EU member states have been arguing for years about questions that should have been answered long ago: What is the best way to prevent migrants from fleeing to Europe? How should the refugees be distributed within the EU? How can we prevent illegal migrants from staying in Europe despite a deportation notice? Refugee policy according to the commandment of charity All of this is also an issue in Germany. In doing so, the Federal Government – ​​contrary to the European trend – advocates a liberalization of the asylum system. In particular, the left forces in the SPD and the Greens do not consider it necessary Checking refugees’ asylum rights at the EU’s external border or consistently deporting migrants without a right of residence. On the contrary: The traffic light coalition is exacerbating the problem by “bringing additional migrants from all over the world to Germany with their admission programs”, criticizes CDU interior expert Throm. The fact that the Greens in particular are aligning their refugee policy more with the commandment of charity than with reality and national interests is now encountering resistance even within their own ranks. Several prominent Greens are calling for a change of course in their party’s migration policy, including Tübingen’s Mayor Boris Palmer. Green district administrators like Jens Marco Scherf from Miltenberg in northern Bavaria no longer want to remain silent: “If integration is to succeed, we must have the courage to address grievances openly without being defamed, that we want to denigrate everyone.” Scherf demands, among other things better controls at the EU’s external border. He also sees a possible solution to the problem of the influx of migrants in fences. 2015 marks the beginning of a global refugee movement One thing is clear: 2015 was not an exceptional year, not a singular event. 2015 marks the beginning of a global refugee movement in which more and more people are leaving their homes for a wide variety of reasons. They flee from war and crises, from economic hardship or because of the consequences of climate change. In the next few years, many millions of people seeking protection will make their way to Europe and especially to Germany, the country that already registers by far the most asylum applications in the EU. The harbingers of the development are already clearly noticeable – especially in Italy. On the first weekend in April alone, around 5,600 migrants arrived on the southern Italian coasts, after some highly dangerous boat trips across the Mediterranean. Since the beginning of January, the Italian authorities have already registered almost 27,000 asylum seekers – more than four times as many as in the same period last year (6543).

It is not to be expected that the situation will calm down in the foreseeable future – on the contrary. “It is quite clear that the number of applications will continue to rise in the foreseeable future,” warns Nina Gregori, head of the EU asylum authority. FOCUS online takes the worsening situation as an opportunity to focus on “refugees and migration”. Deportations, crime, the integration of migrants, problems in communities, federal policemen on border guard missions, possible solutions in Germany and Europe – our reporters will report more on such topics this week. If you want to describe your experiences with migrants, please write to us [email protected] de, Subject: “Refugees”.

