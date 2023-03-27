1,000 operations have already been postponed because of the strikes in Hamburg’s Asklepios clinics

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA

Five warning strikes in just eleven days are at the expense of the patients

Unbearable situation for cancer and heart patients: Appointments had to be canceled several times

“Collective bargaining must not endanger the health of patients!”

A total of five warning strikes by nurses and doctors within eleven days – four by the union ver.di and one by the Marburger Bund – have led to massive problems with the diagnosis and therapy of patients in the Hamburg clinics, especially because of the short-term announcements. Around 1,000 patients, some of whom were seriously ill, who had been called in for important examinations and operations, could not be treated in the Hamburg Asklepios clinics alone. Some of their appointments had to be postponed several times due to the strikes. Among them are many patients with cancer or life-threatening heart problems. “During the pandemic, we had to painfully learn what dramatic consequences delayed treatment can lead to, especially in patients with tumors or dangerous heart problems,” says Priv. Dr. med Sara Sheikhzadeh, Medical Director of the Asklepios Kliniken Group.

Above all, the fact that the trade union ver.di only announced its 48-hour warning strike three days in advance caused a lack of understanding among the clinic management. “A clinic cannot shut down and restart its complex operations at the push of a button. Warning strikes of this magnitude that are announced at short notice naturally lead to considerable problems in patient care. An emergency service agreement is not a solution either, because it assumes staffing of the Wards and operating theaters like at the weekend”, says PD Dr. Sheikhzadeh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Asklepios Kliniken. Even with planned examinations and operations, which by definition are not considered emergencies, canceling the appointment is often associated with considerable risks for the patient.

Asklepios CEO Kai Hankeln also describes the current strike measures as disproportionate and irresponsible: “Having to suspend operations has a different quality than not unpacking passengers’ luggage or delaying the delivery of letters.” Unlike in other European countries, there are no regulations for announcements or prior arbitration procedures in this country. “If there used to be a strike when no agreement was reached in the collective bargaining, union officials are now trying to build up pressure during the negotiations. Ver.di is using the gaps in labor law for a labor dispute at the expense of the patients in order to use the PR spectacle to recruit new members ” says Hankeln.

The extent to which the strike has changed from industrial action to symbolic appearances is particularly evident at the Asklepios clinics in Hamburg. There, the tariff of the public service applies to the staff. However, this is being negotiated by the Association of Municipal Employers’ Associations (VKA) with Ver.di. In the VKA, Asklepios, as a private clinic operator, has at most little influence, so that a strike in these Hamburg hospitals can have practically no effect on the negotiations at all, but on the therapies of the patients.

