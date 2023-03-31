10,000 companies and organizations exempt from paying Twitter Blue

10,000 Twitter accounts that would have had to pay $1,000 a month to maintain their Twitter certification were finally exempted.

From April 1, on Twitter, most personalities and organizations certified on the platform will lose their blue badge attesting to their certification, unless they subscribe to Twitter Blue, the paid service of Twitter. For individuals, the subscription amounts to 7 or 8 euros per month depending on the subscription chosen.

The platform, owned since November 2022 by entrepreneur Elon Musk, had indicated that accounts of companies and organizations, including governments, would have to pay the sum of 1,000 dollars per month to maintain their certifications. A decision strongly criticized by the companies and the media concerned. Several American media, including the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times or Politico, had indicated that they did not want to pay Twitter, as reported by the American television channel CNN.

Reverse

According to an article from the American media Variety, Twitter’s management backtracked, exempting 10,000 of the largest business and organization accounts from paying subscription fees. Among them, the Twitter accounts of NASA, Youtube, CNN and the New York Times.

In addition to the 10,000 organization accounts, 500 of the platform’s largest advertisers will be exempt.

Regarding other certified accounts that will lose their certification, Elon Musk responded to actor William Shatner’s complaint by saying “it’s about treating everyone the same.”