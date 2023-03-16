100,000 euros damage: fire in silo in Henningsdorf

A fire in a silo in Henningsdorf in the district of Oberhavel caused property damage of around 100,000 euros. Wood chips were stored in the silo, a police spokesman said on Thursday morning. It is suspected that late Wednesday evening nails may have gotten into a shredder and the sparks sparked the fire, it said. The exact cause of the fire is still being determined.

In addition, a mobile home burned in Linde in the municipality of Löwenberger Land. It is suspected that a wood stove in the vehicle caused the fire, the spokesman said. The fire on Wednesday evening caused damage of around 12,000 euros. (dpa)

