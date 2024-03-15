12 films compete at the Cinelatino Festival in France

TOULOUSE.- 12 movies fiction are competing starting today -March 15- in the 36th Toulouse Film Festival in the south of France, which opens with Cuban exile cinema as a special guest.

The Toulouse festival, one of the most important of Latin American cinema in Europe, has several categories of awards, awarded by professionals in the sector, critics and the public.

In addition to the fiction films, there are seven documentaries and 16 short films in competition.

selection of films

The selection committee chose this year to focus on the creations of filmmakers who have left Cuba to continue creating, such as Alejandro Yero, who resides in the United States and who with his documentary Calls from Moscow narrates the life of young Cubans in Russia, just when the invasion of Ukraine takes place.

“This is exactly what we wanted to highlight: give visibility to an entire generation that left the island,” Eva Morsch, festival programming coordinator, explained to AFP.

There is also a tribute to a visionary: Nicols Guillén Landrin, who starred in his own film adventure in the 1960s, which ended up bringing him problems with the hierarchy of Cuban cinema in the midst of the Castro revolution.

Tribute to the Mexican Teresa Sánchez

At the competition level, the premiere of They won’t move usa Mexican black comedy about political revenge, filmed by Pierre Saint-Martin Castellanos, or the also Mexican Dirtyfilmed by a pair of women, Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez.

Dirtywhich won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance in January, starkly recounts the devastating impact of drug trafficking in the Mexican countryside.

As for documentaries, the Uruguayan Return to the lighta reflection on blindness by Marco Betancor and Alejandro Rocchi, is also another world premiere.

Cinelatino also pays tribute to the Mexican actress Teresa Sánchez, who won the acting award at Sundance in 2022 (Two seasons) and also favorite of the public in Cinelatino in 2023 as a member of the successful That’s right. Five of the 20 films in which she participated as an actress will be screened, such as The chambermaid.

In total, nearly 150 films will be screened in Toulouse and around the city, until March 23, when the awards will be awarded.

Throughout the year, the Cinelatino selection committee screens hundreds of films in all categories and formats.

“About 200 in the fiction category, about 300 short films,” Eva Morsch listed. “As we view, themes, styles, new actors emerge… which leads us at a given moment to open a special section,” he added.

“Teresa Sánchez is one of those actresses that we have seen for years, with magnificent roles, who give life to characters that do not always have their space on the screen,” Morsch highlighted.

Cinelatino also pays homage to classic Mexican horror and science fiction cinema, a film that continues to give golden nuggets and inspire authors like Guillermo del Toro.

FUENTE: AFP