121 unmarked graves found in former military cemetery

TAMPA .- Up to 121 unmarked graves have been discovered in an ancient black cemetery at a US Air Force base in Florida military officials confirmed.

A non-intrusive archaeological survey conducted over the past two years at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa identified the graves, base officials said Thursday, WFTS-TV reported. The Tampa Bay History Center notified MacDill officials about the possible Black cemetery in 2019, and the base hosted a memorial service in 2021, dedicating a monument at the site to those buried there.

“We know that obviously something bad was done in the past, but we are working together with members of our community,” said base spokeswoman Lt. Laura Anderson. “We want to correct what was wrong.”

Officials said they plan to expand the search area this year and will continue to work with the community to determine how to best document the site and honor the people buried there.

