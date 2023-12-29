kyiv, Ukraine — Russia launched 122 missiles and 36 drones at Ukrainian targets, authorities said Friday, killing at least 20 civilians in what the Ukrainian Air Force was the largest air offensive in the 22 months of war.

Ukrainian air forces intercepted 87 of the missiles and 27 of the Shahed-type drones overnight, Kiev army chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on his official Telegram channel that it was the “most massive airstrike” since the large-scale invasion of Moscow in late February 2022. Until now, the largest attack was the one on record. in November 2022, when Russia launched 96 missiles at the neighboring country, according to the department, according to whose records the worst this year had been on March 9, with 81 missiles.

On the front, fighting is virtually paralyzed by the onset of winter after the Ukrainian summer counteroffensive failed to make significant progress along the roughly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) line of contact.

Ukrainian authorities have urged their Western allies to send in more anti-aircraft defenses to protect themselves from barrages like Friday’s. Their calls coincide with signs of war fatigue, which hamper efforts to maintain support.

Russia strategy

Western officials and analysts had warned that in recent months Russia had limited its cruise missile attacks in an apparent attempt to build up reserves to carry out massive strikes during the winter, seeking to break the morale of Ukrainians.

At least 88 people were injured and an unknown number were buried under rubble during the attack that lasted 18 hours, Ukrainian authorities said. Among the buildings hit across the country would be a maternity hospital, apartment blocks and schools.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Kremlin forces used a wide variety of weapons, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

“Today, Russia used almost all types of weapons in its arsenal,” the president said on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

According to Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, Moscow “launched apparently everything it had,” except for Kalibr missiles from submarines.

The assault began on Thursday and continued overnight in six cities, including the capital, kyiv, and other areas from the east to the west of the country, authorities said.

Reports of deaths and damage came from all over the country.

Five people died and 20 more were injured in the eastern city of Dnipro, where four maternity patients were rescued from a fire, according to officials.

In Odessa, on the southern coast, falling debris from a drone caused a fire in a multi-story residential building, regional head Oleh Kiper said, adding that two people were killed and 15 others, including two minors, were killed. , were injured in the incident in Odessa.

For his part, the mayor of the western city of Lviv, Andrii Sadovyi, reported one death and eight injuries in addition to damage to three schools and a kindergarten.

During the night several dozen missiles were launched towards kyiv, of which more than 30 were intercepted, said Serhii Poplo, head of the kyiv military administration. A fire broke out in a warehouse in the Podil district where five people were rescued from the rubble.

In the northeast, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the city was subject to at least three waves of airstrikes overnight that included S-300 and Kh-21 missiles. One person was killed and at least nine others were injured, according to authorities.

Source: AP