129-122. A stellar Doncic is not enough for Dallas to survive Butler – Hola News

Sports Writing (USA), Apr 1 (EFE).- A monumental performance of 42 points and ten rebounds by the Slovenian Luka Doncic was not enough this Saturday for the Dallas Mavericks to survive in Miami against the law of Jimmy Butler, who he led a momentous 129-122 victory for the Heat with 35 points and twelve assists.

After going to the Masters 1,000 in Miami on Friday to see the semifinal of the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz against the Italian Jannik Sinner, Butler and Doncic offered a tremendous show this Saturday, a high-voltage duel that ended with a victory that further complicates hopes of the Mavericks to reach the postseason in the West.

Doncic finished his game with 41 points and 17 of 25 shooting, to which he added ten rebounds, eight assists and two steals, but his team’s defensive vulnerability once again took its toll.

Butler was close to perfection with twelve of 16 shooting, ten of eleven from the free line, twelve assists and two steals, one of them particularly important in the fourth quarter to end a good moment for the Mavericks.

With four games to play, the Mavericks are eleventh, one win behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, currently out not only of the playoffs, but also of the ‘play-in’.

They have lost nine of their last twelve games and still do not find the best connection between their two stars, Doncic and a Kyrie Irving who contributed 23 points.

The Heat are seventh in the East and are half a game behind the sixth-placed Brooklyn Nets, who occupy the last direct access spot to the playoffs.

It didn’t take long for Butler and Doncic to grab the spotlight, extraordinary from a first quarter in which they contributed 16 and thirteen points respectively. His tremendous performance and scoring pace kept the balance going until, down the stretch, the Heat sealed a resounding 11-0 run driven by Lowry, Butler and Kevin Love.

That run stretched to 15-0 early in the second quarter and seven straight points by Cody Zeller gave the Heat the biggest lead at 66-48.

Doncic and Hardway held the Mavericks. The Slovenian reached the halfway point of the game with 23 points and 10 of 14 shooting, while the American contributed 17. Irving was far from those levels, with only eight points and a performance marked by more lows than highs.

But the Mavericks’ problems, particularly after the departures of Dorian Finney Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie in the Kyrie Irving trade, are on defense.

Jason Kidd’s team received 76 points in the first half, hardly sustainable numbers to aim for big goals.

Butler showed those limits with a performance that bordered on perfection in the first half. He scored 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting and the Heat went into the locker room leading by 12 points.

The Mavericks reacted with pride in the third period and, with an 8-0 run, managed to get within six points at 97-91. Then came an exchange of 3-pointers between Max Strus and Doncic, with Butler putting back eight points with an elegant jump shot to make it 102-94.

Of course, after a few moments of deep trouble, the Mavericks managed to balance the game in terms of blows and intensity and came within six points of the Heat to enter the fourth period.

It was then that the Heat did damage again from the goal, with a Tyler Herro and a Love that launched them towards 117-103 with seven minutes to go.

The Mavs did not lack the desire to fight, who managed to cut the margin to five points with a comeback culminating in a three-pointer from Hardaway, but Butler did not tremble and signed seven consecutive points for the Heat to put eight points in between a hundred seconds from the end.

Doncic cut back to six and, with 11.7 seconds left, fouled Caleb Martin on a 3-point shot. Initially whistled, the referees changed the call after the review requested by Erik Spoelstra.

There the options for the Mavericks ran out, who ended up succumbing to a final 129-122.

The Heat will close out their season with three road games, against the Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards, before hosting the Orlando Magic.

The Mavericks, in full emergency, will end their tour with a visit to the Hawks before playing their last three games at home, against the Sacramento Kings, the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs.

