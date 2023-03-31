13 generation projects in the Mexican southeast will allow the recovery of more than 3,000 MW: CFE

The Subsidiary Company CFE Generación VI generated 25,615 GW in 2022.

The EPS reduced CO2 emissions per MWh by close to 3%, compared to the same period of the previous year.

The 13 Generation VI Priority Projects will allow the addition of more than 3 thousand MW of capacity.

The Subsidiary Productive Company (EPS) of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), CFE Generación VI reported greater availability of the generation park with respect to the established goal. EPS Generation VI generated 25,615 gigawatts (GW) in 2022.

That same year, CO2 emissions per MWh were reduced by close to 3%, compared to the same period of the previous year. In the same way, routine activities have been implemented aimed at maintaining the correct combustion of the plants, monitoring compliance with the limits established with SEMARNAT.

The results report was presented during the Ordinary Session of the Board of Directors of the EPS by videoconference. The meeting was chaired by Manuel Bartlett Díaz, general director of the CFE, and Agustín Ildefonso Herrera Siller, general director of Generation VI.

Herrera Siller presented the progress in the implementation of the rehabilitation and maintenance program for power generating units of CFE Generación VI. The manager stressed that the priority is to implement actions that give greater operational strength to the generation of electricity.

During his presentation, the director of EPS Generation VI announced the results for the first two months of 2023, with an energy generation of 2,220 GW and a 13% advance with respect to the annual goal in its maintenance program.

In his speech, Bartlett Díaz pointed out that the CFE’s electricity generation rates will be constantly reviewed with the purpose of meeting the established goals, with adequate security conditions.

Finally, they reported the progress of the 13 Priority Generation Projects that will allow the addition of more than 3 thousand MW of capacity, which are developed in the Mexican southeast.

Remotely participated in the session by Eduardo Oliver Azamar, independent director; Edmundo Sánchez Aguilar, Minister of Government; Fernando Ramirez Ibarra, counselor of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP); Jorge Lizama Ramírez, representative of SUTERM; Walter Julián Ángel Jiménez, director of SENER; Raúl Jiménez Vázquez, Secretary of the Council and Teresa Hernández Rivera, Deputy Secretary of the Council.