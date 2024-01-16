131 blocks of dynamite found near a market in Ecuador

QUITO —The police Ecuador reported Tuesday that it found 131 sticks of dynamite, enough to “cause damage for a kilometer around,” outside a community police station and near a popular market in central Quito.

It is being investigated whether the charge has to do with organized crime or drug trafficking groups that since last week unleashed a wave of violent acts in the country.

General Wilson Pavón, chief of police of the Metropolitan District, assured that the load of explosives “was enormous” and that thanks to preventive work a tragedy was probably avoided. The load was found near a basic products fair, in the market of San Roque.

“Explosive charge”

At a press conference, Pavón said that anti-explosive units carried out an exhaustive review of the dynamite blocks, which, he said, are used particularly in mining activity. He added that the cargo was sent to a secure site for controlled destruction.

The deputy police chief of the threatened area, San Roque, Mauricio Chacón, highlighted to journalists that “a criminal act has been contained; we are carrying out investigations since this explosive charge could cause damage up to a kilometer around,” he estimated. .

He highlighted the fact that Tuesdays are even busier days in the San Roque market, downtown Quito, and called on citizens to report a suspicious object to the police.

Spiral of violence in Ecuador

The National Service for Persons Deprived of Liberty, in a statement, reported that in the last few hours a prison guard was “the victim of an attack that unfortunately ended his life.” He did not report details of the murder or the city where it occurred.

The incident takes place at a time when the government of President Daniel Noboa seeks to stop a spiral of violence that escalated last week by organized crime organizations linked mainly to drug trafficking.

Within the framework of this situation, soldiers with long weapons guard the exterior of the country’s main airports where they carry out random checks, in order to neutralize possible threats.

“Threats with explosives”

Similar actions have been recorded in other areas of the country, such as in the city of Cuenca, on Monday, when Explosives were located near a police station located in the vicinity of a children’s educational center, which was evacuated. Authorities have confirmed dozens of calls reporting alleged threats with explosives, 90% of which have been discarded, according to authorities.

The mayor of Quito, Pabel Muñoz, interviewed by the Teleamazonas television channel, stated that “all this is part of a psychological war that seeks to intimidate citizens, generate anguish.”

Military and police patrols, carrying long weapons, set up mobile checkpoints on the streets and force occupants of public and private transportation vehicles to get off for more exhaustive inspections of both people and vehicles.

The latest report from the armed forces indicates that 18,108 operations have been carried out in the last week, with a balance of 1,753 detained, five suspected terrorists killed and two police officers killed; 645 firearms, 14,727 ammunition and 488 explosives seized.

The wave of violence intensified a week ago after the disappearance from a Guayaquil prison of drug trafficking kingpin Adolfo Macías, alias “Fito”, leader of Los Choneros, with links to the Mexican Sinaloa cartel. A day later, another regional leader of the Los Lobos gang, Fabricio Colón Pico, escaped. None have been located.

After this, the government initially declared a state of emergency and a curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., but a day later it declared a state of internal armed conflict, with which the armed forces will actively intervene to control 22 criminal gangs classified as “terrorists”. The uniformed officers have turned out with a large presence in the streets.

Just a week ago, thousands of Ecuadorians witnessed the assault of a television channel in full live broadcast by a group of hooded armed men, who were subdued by the police.

Ecuadorian authorities have recognized that the prison system is one of the main axes of the insecurity crisis facing the nation. Since 2021, more than a dozen prison massacres between gangs have left around 450 inmates murdered. All types of crimes such as murders, hitmen, extortion, and others are commanded from prisons, according to the official version.

