133rd Canton Fair will be held in 3 sections on site from April 15th to May 5th

The 133rd Canton Fair will be held in three stages from April 15 to May 5 in Guangzhou. A 24/7 online service will also be available to participants.

Since 2020, new models have been launched and the Canton Fair has been held online six consecutive times, which has helped maintain the smooth industrial and supply chains of China’s foreign trade and stabilize the fundamentals of foreign trade and investment. After China has optimized and adjusted its COVID-19 prevention measures, Chinese and foreign companies can now also physically participate in the fair again. From this year’s spring edition, the Canton Fair will fully resume its offline activities.

According to Shu Jueting, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Commerce, the 133rd Canton Fair will use its newly constructed venue – Area D – for the first time, expanding the exhibition area from 1.18 million to a record-breaking 1.5 million square meters. 54 specialized exhibition areas will be set up, where more than 30,000 exhibitors will be represented, including over 5,000 renowned companies, such as: B. World leaders in manufacturing and Chinese high-tech companies. The quality of the exhibitors will improve continuously. Meanwhile, all approved exhibitors can join Canton Fair online, allowing even more businesses to reap the benefits. The number of exhibitors participating online is estimated to exceed 35,000, Shu Jueting told a regular ministry press conference on March 16.

The marketing campaigns for the upcoming Canton Fair have been further expanded to attract more buyers from home and abroad. More than 40 “Trade Bridge” matchmaking activities will be organized to help companies secure orders and grow markets. The 133rd Canton Fair will also host the second Pearl River International Trade Forum, a series of Industry and special forums and nearly 400 trade promotion supporting activities were held to promote the integrated development of the fair.

The Canton Fair is an important springboard for China’s opening-up and a first-class platform for foreign trade, serving as an important channel for Chinese companies to open up the international market. The past events of Canton Fair have attracted the attention of the international business world as well as numerous walks of life.

