140,000 euros stolen with solar fake shops on the Internet: criminal police catch suspects

Fake shops are not uncommon on the Internet: Two alleged operators of fake online shops have stolen a six-figure sum of money with the help of this scam – now they are in custody.

The investigations of the cybercrime specialists of the Schwabach criminal police and the “Central Office Cybercrime Bavaria” in Bamberg have been running since July 2022. At that time, a victim filed a complaint against a fake shop, as reported by the police headquarters in Central Franconia.

Damage of 140,000 euros – fraud with fake shops

During the extensive investigation, the emergency services found two men aged 21 and 22 as suspects. They are said to have designed a large number of fake shops and put them on the Internet. They also offered “high-quality photovoltaic and solar modules” for alleged sale. Apparently, they also misused the data of real companies for their scam by imitating their websites. Thus, the fake shops should look more trustworthy and serious.

Customers paid in advance to pay – but never received the goods they ordered. In this way, the accused caused financial damage of at least around 140,000 euros.

Specifically, these were the following fake shops:

prestige-solar.de

solar-boorberg.de

delta-solartechnik.de

huppermans-photovoltaik.de

eletrox-solar.at

NTG-solar.de

Emergency services find evidence during a search of the apartment

On March 14, there was a large-scale search of the two suspects’ homes, in which officers from the Schwabach criminal police and a public prosecutor from the ZCB participated, among others.