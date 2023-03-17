15 medals and a new national record

On 05.03. the most successful VLV indoor championships U12/U14/U16 in recent years for TS Lauterach took place in Dornbirn.

15 medals and 8 national championship titles went to our young athletes. Properly cheered on by the audience, Lorenz Wirth set a new VLV state record with a height of 1.81m in the high jump. Congratulations!

WU12: Valentina Walter: 1st place long jump 3.77m and 2nd place 50m 8.10s

MU12: Jan Niklas Erhart: 2nd place 50m 7.93s and 4th place long jump 3.82m

MU14: Julius Wirth: 1st place high jump 1.46m, 2nd place shot put 7.99m, 3rd place 60m hurdles 9.86s, 3rd place 60m 8.75s and 6th place long jump 4.31m

Valentin Pöllmann: 6th place shot put 6.07m

WU16: Mia-Sophie Kammerer: 1st place 60m 8.12s, 2nd place high jump 1.45m and 2nd place 60m hurdles 9.87s

Stella Gigl: 4th place high jump 1.45m and 6th place 60m 8.84s

MU16: Lorenz Wirth: 1st place high jump 1.81 m (VLV Record)1st place shot put 13.30m, 1st place long jump 5.84m, 1st place 60m 7.61s and 1st place 60m hurdles 9.11s