15 years after the launch of WhatsApp

MIAMI. – The application of WhatsApp It went on the market 15 years ago, on February 24, 2009. In that year, Brian Acton and Jan Koum, two former Yahoo employees, founded WhatsApp Inc.

The name of the application is derived from the fusion of the acronyms in English “What’s Up” (What’s up?) and “App” (Applications). The devices Apple They were the first to use the application: by 2010 it was extended to the rest of Android users. Currently, the service has more than 2 billion users in more than 180 countries.

The application was initially based on instant messaging without advertising, and later on sending images and videos. In addition, it became a quick and useful alternative to communicate with other people.

The WhatsApp application was acquired in 2014 by Mark Zuckerberg, creator of Facebook, for an amount of 19 billion dollars.

“WhatsApp’s rapid growth is driven by the simple, powerful and immediate messaging capabilities we offer. We are excited and honored to be partners with Mark and Facebook as we continue to bring our product to more people around the world,” said Jan Koum.

Messages on WhatsApp

In October 2023 it was known that WhatsApp offers the possibility of programming messages so that they arrive at a certain time. In this way, there are two types of planned messages: WhatsApp Business automatic responses, designed only for companies, and those sent using third-party applications.

In addition, the instant messaging application incorporates several features such as the multi-device model, message deletion up to 60 hours after sending, video messages and the ability to modify text and share statuses with the users’ voice.

WhatsApp is also working on developing functionality with other messaging applications.

@snederr

Source: Marketing Portal 4 Ecommerce / International Day