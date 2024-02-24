1,500-pound great white shark found stranded on Florida beach

And great white shark between 13 and 15 feet in length and about 1,500 pounds in weight was found dead this Friday morning on the shore of the beach in Navarre Beach, in the Florida Panhandle.

The shark was found around 7:00 a.m. (local time) approximately 25 miles east of Pensacola, according to the agency. local press.

The shark stranded on the shore of the beach (Photo: Facebook/Navarre Beach Fire Rescue)

The rescue authorities Navarre Beach Fire Rescue They were the first to respond to the scene, where a crowd gathered to witness the unusual event.

Photos and videos shared on social networks documented that It was necessary to use a crane to move the huge animal.

An inspection of the shark carcass revealed that it was possibly a female that was pregnant.

Although the shark showed no obvious signs of trauma or injuries, some hooks were found in its jaws.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will conduct a necropsy to determine the precise cause of death of the towering marine predator.

White sharks, which can reach lengths of up to 20 feet and weigh up to 4,000 pounds, travel up the East Coast into the Gulf of Mexico during the winter in search of prey and warmer waters.

Their fishing is prohibited and if they are caught, fishermen must release them immediately, although sometimes they are caught by both commercial and recreational fishermen.

The white shark – with a wide distribution in temperate and subtropical seas – is an emblematic species that arouses both admiration and fear.

The species faces significant challenges due to its low productivity and vulnerability to human actions.

Considered one of the most protected sharks globally, researchers from NOAA Fisheries have carried out extensive studies on the biology and populations of white sharks, as well as the management of fisheries that could catch them bycatch.