18 people were shipwrecked in Yucatan; they were rescued

Shipwrecks on the Yucatan coast are events that have become very common for the Mexican Navy Secretariat, since in the last three days in Yucatan there have been 18 rescues for shipwrecks, specifically in Progreso and Dzilam de Bravo.

It was just this Sunday when the National Maritime Authority, acting as the Coast Guard, through the Thirteenth Naval Zone, rescued 10 passengers and two crew members from a recreational boat that sank near the Remote Terminal of Progreso, Yucatan. .

It is known that for some reason that is unknown up to now, the maritime recreational unit began to sink, but the people on board sent out a signal; After receiving a call in the Naval Command Room, they went to the marked point near the vicinity of the Remote Terminal of Progreso, Yucatán.

A Defender-type unit with personnel from the Naval Search, Rescue and Maritime Surveillance Station of Yucalpetén (ENSARYUC) arrived at the scene to locate and rescue the 12 people. Upon locating the unit vessel and receiving no response from the shipwrecked, they undertook the search.

Fortunately, the passengers and crew had previously been supported by a pleasure yacht that was in the area, which immediately boarded the Navy vessel. delivered to their families.

Dzilam de Bravo

Previously, on Saturday, a family was found off the Isla de Pájaros and they were towed to the mainland to receive medical assistance as indicated in the protocol, since the maritime unit in which they were traveling had gone bad.

The family is originally from the state of Chihuahua, however, they have been living in the state of Yucatán for several months; They were identified as Jorge Gallegos G., 42 years old, his 41-year-old wife, and three minors aged 7, 3, and 2.

Fisherman

Meanwhile, on Friday a fisherman had fallen into the sea and the help of the Navy was requested, since they could not find him, however, elements of the Mexican Navy Secretariat rescued him before he drowned 155 nautical miles from the port. of Progress.

The emergency call was received at the “Evita” base of the fishing community, who in turn informed the sailors, so they deployed a Maritime Patrol and a helicopter to search for the fisherman.

After a couple of hours, the man was located and treated as he showed signs of dehydration, hypothermia and an abnormal heart rhythm due to the conditions he suffered. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

