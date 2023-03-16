19 years in prison for a subject who sexually assaulted and harassed a minor

19 years in prison was the punishment that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) managed to impose on Edgar Mauricio Aguirre López, for having sexually assaulted and harassed a girl since she was eleven years old and the abuses occurred for four years. .

According to the tax investigation, López committed the touching of a sexual nature in 2007 and 2011, in Ciudad Arce and San Juan Opico, both municipalities of La Libertad; It should be noted that the defendant and the girl’s mother – eleven years old – were in a sentimental relationship, and both worked as fruit merchants in the La Libertad area.

The attacker took the opportunity to carry out the abuses when the mother went out to work selling fruit; On several occasions the victim told her mother what López did to her, but she never believed her, and the lady followed her routine.

When the victim turned 15, the mother kicked her out of the house and told the minor that she was to blame for what had happened to her – the abuse.

Since the minor left her home -in 2011- until 2021, the defendant continued with the harassment and verbal violence, for which he decided to file a complaint with the Public Ministry in January of that year.

When the investigative proceedings began that year, the FGR ordered the arrest of the accused.

The prison sentence was imposed by the First Sentencing Court of Santa Tecla, and for this the testimony of the victim, the expert reports carried out by the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) and other documentation collected by the prosecutors in the case, among others, were key. these, complaint and records of interview.

In addition to the prison sentence, the defendant must pay $480 dollars for civil liability.

López was convicted of the crimes of Continuous Aggravated Sexual Assault on a Minor and Disabled Person and Sexual Harassment.