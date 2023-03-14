2 dead, 9 injured after vehicle rams into pedestrians in Quebec – Reuters

Two people are dead and nine injured after a vehicle struck several pedestrians in downtown Amqui on Monday in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec.

The driver, 38, then went to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), which confirmed the information to Noovo Info. He was arrested for a hit-and-run causing death, police confirmed. A witness told The Canadian Press that the victims were spread over a distance of several hundred yards.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. along St-Benoit Boulevard in Amqui, about 350 kilometers northeast of Quebec City.

The two dead are a man in his 60s and another in his 60s, an SQ spokesman said. Children are among the injured treated at Amqui hospital. Five of the injured were transferred to other hospitals, including three in Quebec, one in Rimouski and one in Montreal.

A spokesperson for the regional health authority confirmed that a code orange had been declared at the Amqui hospital, which normally indicates a disaster situation or with a high number of victims.

A truck driver told The Canadian Press he saw four or five people lying on the ground spread over a distance, adding that he saw officers performing CPR on one of the victims.

“When I arrived, it was already too late,” said witness Isabelle Gagné.

Gagne said she began performing CPR on one of the victims, taking turns with a police officer until a paramedic arrived.

“She said, ‘Stop, it’s over,'” Gagné recalled.

The woman, who worked at a convenience store, said she knew the victims she had seen.

“It’s all my clientele, I know them,” she said.

Gagné also recounted seeing the driver drive about “half a kilometer” down the sidewalk to hit a pedestrian, before returning to the road and then back onto the sidewalk to hit another person.

POLITICIANS REACT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault responded with concern to the event.

“As we learn more about the tragic events that have taken place, I keep everyone involved in my thoughts,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter. “And to the first responders: thank you for acting quickly, courageously and professionally. »

Legault, also on Twitter, wrote: “All my thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. Thank you to the first responders on the ground. »

Pascal Bérubé, who represents the region in the provincial Legislative Assembly, said he went to the scene and was disturbed by what he heard.

