2 dead and 5 missing after explosion at Pennsylvania chocolate factory – Reuters

An explosion at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory on Friday left two people dead and five missing, but authorities said one person was found alive in the rubble.

Rescue teams using dogs and imaging equipment continued to search the rubble on Saturday – hours after the explosion that erupted just before 5 p.m. local time on Friday at the RM Palmer Co. plant in the borough of West Reading, northwest of Philadelphia.

West Reading officials said on Saturday they could only confirm two deaths. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency previously said there were five deaths, citing county emergency management officials, but after an update from the county officials said two had died and five were missing.

Police Chief Wayne Holben said the rescue of one person from the rubble “raised hope that other people could still be found”.

Rescuers were continuing a thorough search using specialized equipment and techniques. Officials said dogs and imaging equipment were being used to search for signs of life as the debris was carefully removed.

Holben said the blast destroyed a building and damaged a nearby building. The cause remains under investigation, he said.

Emergency vehicles are seen near the site of the explosion. (Ben Hasty/Reading Eagle/Associated Press)

“It’s pretty level,” West Reading Borough Mayor Samantha Kaag said of the site of the blast.

“The building in front, with the church and the apartments, the explosion was so big that it moved that building four feet (1.2 meters) forward. »

A spokesman for UGI Utilities said crews were brought in after damage from the blast led to the release of gas that was helping to fuel the fire.

“We have not received any calls about a gas leak or gas order prior to the incident, but we are cooperating with the investigation, and part of that will be checking all of our nearby facilities,” the doorman said. – IGU spokesperson, Joseph Swope. SATURDAY.

No evacuation ordered

Reading Hospital said Saturday afternoon it had seen 10 patients, and of those, one was transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital and another to Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Two were admitted to Reading Hospital in good and fair condition, respectively, and the others were released, officials said.

Kaag said people were told to move back about a block in each direction from the site of the blast, but no evacuations were ordered. She had issued an emergency declaration just to give more resources to first responders. West Reading Borough manager Dean Murray said some residents had been moved from the damaged building.

Governor Josh Shapiro, who visited the site on Saturday with the director of the emergency management agency, pledged “all Commonwealth resources necessary to support ongoing recovery efforts – in addition to the extensive assets that have already been deployed”.

A team of structural engineers and K-9s from a state urban search and rescue task force had been helping since Friday night, and additional personnel arrived Saturday, he said. declared. A state police fire marshal was also assisting with the investigation, he said.

Some residents were moved from the damaged building next door. (WPVI-TV/6ABC/Associated Press)

Philip Wert, deputy chairman of West Reading council, said the building was built in the late 1950s or early 1960s, and officials needed to “access our records to pull the plans last night , in order to get a better layout of the building and the mechanics and utilities, where things are. »

“The silver lining in all of this is that someone was found alive, someone was found alive who was in the rubble, not knowing if they were going to live or die, and luckily we found that person and she’s got a second chance – and hopefully, fingers crossed, we’ll find more,” he said.

Officials said RM Palmer, who Borough Manager Dean Murray described as “a fixture in the borough,” was to make a statement.

The company’s website says it has been making ‘chocolate novelties’ since 1948 and now has 850 employees at its West Reading headquarters. Her Facebook page includes entries from earlier this month advertising Easter treats, such as chocolate bunnies and “the newest milk chocolate dip” in her “bunny family” with candy inside.

The company is by no means the best-known chocolate maker in the area, with Hershey Co. less than an hour to the west.