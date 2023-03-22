2 x silver and 1 x bronze for Bludenzer Karatekas at the home tournament

The junior karatekas of the Samurai Karate Club Bludenz were happy about a lot of excellent placements at the 1st ASVÖ junior cup 2023.

On March 18th, the Samurai Karate Club Bludenz hosted the 1st ASVÖ Junior Cup 2023. With around 145 entries from all over Vorarlberg, Tyrol and Switzerland, the event was very well attended. 11 Bludenzer karatekas were also at the start of the home tournament and fought for podium places in four different age groups and two competitions (kata and kumite).

For some young karatekas it was their first tournament assignment and several of them also had to compete against much more experienced and significantly higher ranked opponents. Nevertheless, everyone was able to call up their good training performance on the tatami and in the end they were able to look forward to great placements. With two silver and one bronze medal in kumite, the Samurai Karate Club Bludenz was also able to secure fourth place in the club ranking.