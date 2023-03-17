20 applications each for the Albertina and the KHM Museum Association

20 applications each were received for the management of the Albertina and for that of the KHM Museum Association, of which exactly half were women and half were men. The State Secretariat for Art and Culture announced this today to the APA.

In both houses, there is a clear majority of applicants from abroad: in the Albertina there are only three applicants with Austrian citizenship, for the KHM there are six.

Sabine Haag, who has headed the association of Kunsthistorisches Museum, Weltmuseum Wien and Theatermuseum Wien since 2009, and Klaus Albrecht Schröder, who has been at the head of the Albertina since 2000, no longer appear. This means that the institutions will have a new management from 2025.

Decision planned before summer

Applications were possible until March 13th. The same agency was entrusted with handling the tendering process for both institutions with AltoPartners, but there are two different selection committees. They will now review the applications and invite the most promising candidates to hearings.

The resulting proposal is “fundamentally dependent on the applicant: internal situation, but usually a multi-person proposal,” said the State Secretariat, which did not want to commit to a closer timetable. Just this much: “A decision can be expected before the summer.”