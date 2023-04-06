20,200 registered jobs were created in January | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Wednesday April 05, 2023 | 8:54 p.m.

The number of people with registered work in the country reached 13,047 million in January (+20.2 thousand jobs compared to the previous month) and accumulated 30 consecutive months of growth in private formal salaried employment, the longest period of expansion in the last 14 years, reported the Ministry of Labor based on data from the Argentine Integrated Pension System (SIPA).

Employment grew 0.2% compared to the previous month (20.2 thousand more people) in January and, in the interannual comparison, the increase was 4.7% (579.8 thousand more workers).

In addition, in this last month a new milestone was reached: the number of workers with salaried employment registered in January 2023 is the highest since 2009, when the statistical series began.

There were 10.176 million people with registered salaried employment (including the private sector, the public sector and work in private homes), and 2.87 million people with independent work (monotributistas and self-employed).

Specifically, people with salaried employment in the private sector reached 6,295,000 workers with formal employment: 0.2% more than in the previous maximum of December 2017, 1.2% more than in December 2017. 2015 and 12% more than in January 2009 (corresponding to the series without seasonality).

In this way, the process of expanding formal employment in force made it possible to recover the job lost during the pandemic and to reintegrate all the formal salaried work lost during the period between 2018 and 2019.

Since December 2019, 915,000 workers were added to positions covered with social security contributory benefits, and with the positive variation observed in January 2023, 30 months of consecutive growth in registered salaried employment in the private sector have accumulated.

Throughout this expansive phase, which lasted two and a half years, more than 500,000 people managed to access formal salaried jobs in private companies, and it became the longest period of growth in at least the last few years. 14 years.

The only phase that comes close to the present is the one that lasted 28 months, between September 2009 and December 2011.

The level of employment grew in 12 of the 14 sectors into which the economy is broken down (the two sectors that contracted were agriculture and financial intermediation) and in 23 of the 24 jurisdictions between January 2022 and January 2023.