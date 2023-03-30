2021 violent assault on Yuriy: the four minors found guilty and sentenced

The other young men – adults – indicted in this case will be tried next December.

Four minors were found guilty of the assault on young Yuriy on the Beaugrenelle slab in Paris in January 2021, BFMTV learned from a judicial source. The first minor was sentenced to 18 months in prison including one year suspended probation for criminal association, the second to two years including one suspended probation for criminal association.

The third minor was sentenced to three years in prison, two of which were suspended on probation for complicity in attempted homicide. Finally, the fourth was sentenced to five years in prison, including 30 months suspended probation for attempted murder, with a warrant.

Yuriy, a 15-year-old schoolboy at the time of the events, was beaten up in January 2021 on the Beaugrenelle slab in the 15th arrondissement of Paris. His attack, filmed and shared on social networks and the media, had moved public opinion at the time.

