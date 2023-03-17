2022 breaks record with over 146 billion cyberattacks

2022 was the year cyber-attacks exploded, with a total of 146 billion scam attempts recorded worldwide throughout the year. The record-breaking total represented a 55% increase from the 94 billion incidents in 2021, a number that also represents the highest ever seen by Trend Micro experts.

In its new threat report, the cybersecurity firm cites well-known trends as a driver of this expected increase. The covid-19 pandemic, as well as the adoption of hybrid or home office regimes by the world’s corporations, continues to be largely responsible for a change in the threat scenario and for the increasing number of attacks registered year after year.

It also changed the way bandits deal with the blows performed. Ransomware, for example, is no longer a massively disseminated threat to gain space with targeted attacks; thus, they have become more dangerous, but also less common, with 15.7 million incidents recorded in 2022. The total is 12% higher than the previous year, but far from the numbers of 2016, when this type of offensive surpassed the billion house.

“Ransomware attacks are increasingly targeted and sophisticated. Security needs to be treated as an investment by all companies, which must anticipate criminals”, points out Cesar Candido, general director of Trend Micro Brasil. For him, the adoption of control tools and protection practices is essential to guarantee the defense of the digital environment.

This alert is important, mainly, for the sectors most affected by digital kidnapping scams. In 2022, governments, industries, health and finance were the segments with the highest number of attacks, maintaining some trends from previous years but with an important change: banks left the top 5. For experts, this is related to advanced security protocols adopted by such organizations.

CEO scams top threat list

Ransomware comes out, email scams come in, which has been showing continuous and explosive growth. In three years, there was a 365% increase in scams aimed at compromising corporate email accounts, with 253 million incidents in 2022 and a record for the category.

The fake CEO scam, with crooks posing as key company executives, was the most common. Among the countries most affected by this type of fraud are the English-speaking countries, especially the United States, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.