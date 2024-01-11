2024 arrives in a big way, discarding minimalism

Already the specialized magazine Architectural Digest had predicted: by 2024, hyperminimalist environments, characterized by neutral tones and uniformity, will give way to more distinctive and expressive environments, and Zillow confirms this with a study that analyzed keywords and almost 300 features and design styles that appear in property descriptions.

But immersing yourself in this universe of design, decoration and style trends can be overwhelming, so it is worth reviewing what factors really define our essence, our well-being at home. Perhaps we discover that with a few changes we can enter the fascinating and select group of those who live in a space worthy of magazines.

The first step to join the renewal of the decoration of our spaces is to keep in mind that individuality now takes on great importance. Demonstrate the unique character that defines us through elements such as a work of art, personalized furniture, or some antique object or object with family meaning.

In addition, we dare to create even more unique stamps in our rooms by combining striking colors – no longer neutral -, textures and furniture of different styles. A good starting point are chandeliers, eye-catching, colorful like those of Murano, highlighted by Zillow as a fundamental trend element for 2024.

Classic Murano glass chandeliers are the ultimate in lighting accessories. These pieces of art handcrafted on the island of Murano in Italy are re-emerging as designers’ favorites, channeling the glamor of decades past, they say in a statement.

Another key that can make a big difference in the design and decoration of our home is the mural. Murals are full of creativity, they are a wonderful way of expression and even wallpaper ones, according to Zillow, are very affordable.

Large scale trends

Those who prefer to stay within the limits of minimalism can resort to a trend that is being widely consulted and is called brutalism, which proposes the exhibition of raw and rustic materials in contrast with metals and fabric textures. Wood, clean concrete, stone and wood are some of the characteristic elements of this style which, according to the Zillow statement, is functional and sustainable.

If we are talking about a big change and a big budget – or looking for a new place to live, two characteristics that are strong trends for this year have well-being and health as points in common. It’s about gardens, especially so-called sensory gardens; because they promote the connection with nature, and the cold water immersion pools, which promise benefits for circulation and the skin.

Annual colors

The color proposed by the Pantone Color Institute each year is intended to set trends in terms of ideas and inspiration. To do this, they analyze trends within different creative fields such as graphic design, fashion, and after long processes and studies they generate the expected color of the year, which for 2024 is Peach Fuzz, a light but warm and radiant peach.

But it’s not just Pantone that does this task. Many organizations make their proposals about color that dictate the steps to follow in creative matters. One of them is Trendo, a Mexican trends agency that has already been developing color forecasts for several years. For this year they proposed a burnt red that they have called Piqun, intense and irresistible like the chili from which it owes its name and that invites new beginnings.

If you are wondering what we do with these colors and how we incorporate them into our environments. The answer is not so complicated: accessories such as cushions, blankets, vases, in these colors can be the protagonists of a given space. Likewise, this color can be used to paint an important wall in the home; or for furniture.

The important thing is, in conclusion, to keep in mind that the great key for our spaces this year is to open ourselves to showing what we really like and define us, the authenticity of a space makes it much more pleasant and special than any expensive object.