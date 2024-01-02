2024 is a leap year, what are the big events that happened in similar years?

According to experts, this is because the Earth scientifically takes 365,256 days to complete one revolution around the Sun, and that is why every four years an extra day is added to the calendar in order to synchronize the solar year with the chronological year. When it appears, the month of February, which is characterized by having fewer days than the others, begins to have 29 days instead of 28.

At first it was an extra day interspersed between February 23 and 24, every four years, established by the Roman emperor Julius Caesar, who was based on the Egyptian calendar to introduce the Julian calendar without a date or name, which established the length of the year in 365 days and 6 hours, when in reality it was 365 days.

But it was from 1582 onwards, when Pope Gregory

Leap years with tragedies?

For decades, leap years have been classified as bringing tragedies, because some of the most important historical events for humanity have occurred during their course.

From the Titanic tragedy in 1912, the assassination of Gandhi Luther King, earthquakes to more recent events like the COVID-19 pandemic that besieged the world during the last leap year, 2020, are on the list of unfortunate events that have been linked with bad luck.

Studies cite some of these most shocking events that occurred in years like this.

In 1616, world literature lost two of the greatest writers of the time, the British William Shakespeare and the Spanish Miguel Cervantes Saavedra, who died on the same April 23 and left a legacy in culture around the world.

The fire of London

The Great Fire of London, capital of England, was a devastating fire of great magnitude that devastated the city of London from September 2 to 5, 1666, destroying 13,200 houses, 87 parish churches and St. Paul’s Cathedral.

It is estimated that 70,000 of the city’s 80,000 inhabitants lost their homes during this event full of skepticism, since it occurred under the number, 666, which is known as the Devil’s number.

The guillotine

In 1792, another leap year, the guillotine, one of the best-known killing machines in history, was inaugurated. The first to lose his head was a French thief named Nicolas Pelletier. It stopped being used in 1977, with the last execution being the Tunisian Hamida Djandoubi, who had tortured and killed his girlfriend.

Napoleon’s defeat

In 1812, in an attempt by French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte to conquer Russia, the French army was defeated by the British Prussian army in the War of Waterloo, losing more than 600,000 men.

That was one of the most disastrous campaigns in military history worldwide, in which only 58 thousand men survived. The defeat ended the 23-year war between France and the European allied states.

Sinking of the Titanic

During the night of April 14 and early morning of April 15, 1912, the Titanic, one of the most famous transatlantic ships of all time, collided with an iceberg in the waters of the Atlantic during its maiden voyage from Southampton, England to New York.

The sinking of the Titanic is one of the worst tragic events that have occurred during a leap year, resulting in the death of 1,514 people of the 2,223 who were on board.

Start of the Spanish War

In July 1936, the coup d’état masterminded by General Emilio Mola began, one of the most terrible conflicts of the 20th century. During this war between fascism and communism, more than 500,000 people died and a dictatorship was established that lasted until 1975.

The construction of Auschwitz

The largest Nazi extermination center of World War II called Auschwitz, created in 1940 by orders of Adolf Hitler, more than a million Jews died inside after being tortured. This concentration camp was liberated on January 27, 1945 by the Red Army.

Gandhi’s assassination

On January 30, 1948, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was assassinated in New Delhi, India. One of the figures recognized for his role in the independence of India, he was the most prominent leader of the Indian independence movement against the British Raj.

Gandhi was shot by right-wing Hindu Nathuram Godse, who considered him a traitor for his attempts at reconciliation between Hindus and Muslims following the violence that occurred during Pakistan’s independence from India in 1948.

Death of Martin Luther King

On April 4, 1968, the greatest African-American rights activist in history, Martin Luther King, was assassinated after he shot himself in an aggravated manner on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. James Earl Ray, an ex-convict, was found guilty of the crime and sentenced to 99 years in prison.

Kidnapping and murder of 11 Israeli athletes

In 1972, another great tragedy occurred that could be classified as the bad luck of leap years. During the Munich Olympics, 11 Israeli athletes were kidnapped and murdered. It was proven that the sinister act was carried out by the terrorist group calling itself Black September.

Natural disasters and murders

Two of the most devastating earthquakes in history occurred in leap years, the one in Chile in 1960, which caused 2,000 deaths and more than 100,000 homes destroyed, and the one in Tangshan, China in 1976, which left more than 242,000 dead.

Lennon dies

On December 8, 1980, John Lennon was murdered at the door of the Dakota building where he lived in New York, when he was hit by five bullets at the hands of Mark Chapman, an alleged fan of his who is still in prison.

John Winston Lennon was a British artist, musician, singer-songwriter, actor, activist, composer, producer, writer and pacifist, known for being the leader and founder of the rock band The Beatles.

Coronavirus Pandemic

2020 was the last leap year that was experienced before 2024, during which the COVID-19 pandemic was experienced, one of the most devastating in recent years, which led the world to be quarantined and has already claimed lives. of around 2,867 people and the infection of at least 84,124.

The COVID-19 virus was first reported on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), after December 31, 2019. Municipal Health Commission of Wuhan City in Hubei Province reported 27 cases of a type of pneumonia of unknown etiology, among them, seven were severe.

@Lydr05

Source: With information from El Mundo y El Tiempo