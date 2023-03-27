2024 is the final battle: Trump

Washington.- Former United States President Donald Trump promised this Saturday at his first official campaign rally that the 2024 presidential election will be “the final battle.”

“Our opponents have done everything possible to crush our spirit and break our will, but they failed. They have only made us stronger,” said the former president, who has criticized the American justice system.

“And 2024 is the final battle. That will be the most important (contest). If you return me to the White House, his reign will be over and the United States will once again be a free nation,” he added.

Trump has assured that he will overcome the accusations against him, while maintaining that “the greatest threat” to Washington is not China or Russia, but American leaders, including some of his fellow party members, Republicans Mitch McConnell or Ron DeSantis. , as collected by the CBS television network.

“In many ways, these sick people are a bigger threat because we can deal with China,” he said during the rally, which took place in the state of Texas.

The former leader of the country has made these statements days after haranguing his supporters to demonstrate against the accusations against him, and ensuring that the country’s authorities were going to arrest him imminently for allegedly bribing the porn actress Stormy Daniels , something that finally has not happened.

The scandal over the possible secret payment of $130,000 -more than 120,000 euros- to the porn actress Stormy Daniels by Trump’s former lawyer, Michale Cohen, could lead to the accusation and even arrest of the former president, who would be in this case the first ex-president to face incriminating charges that would destroy his aspirations to return to the White House.