22 German tourists injured in Turkey! Tour bus collides with car

A tour bus collided with a car in Turkey. Most of the injured are Germans.

A traffic accident in Turkey injured 24 people and killed one driver. 22 of the injured were Germans, the state-affiliated news agency Demirören Haber Ajansi reported on Thursday.

The tour bus collided with a car on the way back from an excursion in Denizli province in the afternoon.

The injured were reportedly taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Nothing was initially known about the age and degree of the injury.