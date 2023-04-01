22 years after “Lord of the Rings”: This is what Arwen looks like today

The first “Lord of the Rings” film was shown on TV again on Saturday evening. What have the stars of the trilogy actually been up to in recent years?

The first The Lord of the Rings film, The Fellowship of the Ring, came out 22 years ago. The film was shown again on TV on Saturday evening. Then viewers can once again see how stars like Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen and Cate Blanchett bring the characters created by JRR Tolkien to life. But what actually became of the cast of the film series?

Liv Tyler played Arwen

A character that caused excitement at the time was the role of Arwen. She was played by Liv Tyler. With the role, the daughter of Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler made her breakthrough in the film business. After “The Lord of the Rings”, she played the female lead in “The Incredible Hulk” from Marvel in 2008 and was seen in the tragic comedy “Robot & Frank” in 2012.

In recent years, Liv Tyler has mainly taken on series roles – for example in “The Leftovers”, “Gunpowder” with “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington, in “Harlots – House of Whores” or most recently in “9-1-1: Lone Star”. That was 2020. Since then, the 45-year-old has not been in front of the camera.

Liv Tyler is now 45 years old. (Quelle: IMAGO/Dave Bedrosian)

The 45-year-old is married for the second time. She has a son from her first marriage, with her current husband she again became the mother of a son in 2015 and a daughter in 2016.

Elijah Wood played Frodo Baggins

Elijah Wood was the big star of the trilogy. The then 20-year-old played Frodo. “Frodo will be with me until the end of my life,” said the actor in a 2016 interview with the news agency spot on news. After his starring role in the legendary “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, audiences first saw Wood opposite Jim Carrey in the 2004 sci-fi comedy “Forget Me Not!”.

He was also active as a speaker and lent his voice to the penguin Mumble in the two “Happy Feet” films. For the first part of the “Lord of the Rings” prequel “The Hobbit” in 2012, Wood walked across the screen again in a short scene as Frodo Baggins.

After all, Wood also took on more series roles – for example in “Wilfred” (2011 to 2014) or “Dirk Gently’s holistic detective agency” (2016 to 2017). Film roles were not lacking, most recently in the serial killer film “Ted Bundy: No Man of God” (2021).

Elijah Wood is now 42 years old. (Source: IMAGO/Nina Prommer)

However, Elijah Wood only recently made headlines with his private life. The actor revealed he secretly became a father for the second time 14 months ago. His daughter’s mother is the Danish film producer Mette-Marie Kongsved. The actor has been in a relationship with her for five years.

Cate Blanchett played Galadriel

Cate Blanchett also took on a role in “Lord of the Rings”, playing Galadriel. By then she was already a celebrated star. Regarded as one of the most distinguished actresses of her generation, Cate Blanchett has received two Oscars to date – for her portrayal of Katharine Hepburn in “Aviator” in 2004 and for her role in the Woody Allen film “Blue Jasmine” from 2013.

Blanchett has appeared in art house films such as 2004’s “The Deep Sea Divers” or 2015’s “Carol” as well as in the Marvel blockbuster “Thor: Day of Decision” in 2017 or the “Ocean’s Eleven” sequel “Ocean’s 8” from 2018 Most recently, she starred in “Tár” last year and also received an Oscar nomination for her performance.