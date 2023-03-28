27 hours imprisonment and unpaid bill: the biggest scandals of the Geissens

tz stars

Split

In the many years on TV, the Geissens also delivered a few minor scandals. © Georg Wendt dpa

Confiscated speedboats and Spanish imprisonment: The Geissens have accumulated some scandalous headlines in recent years.

Monaco – The TV format “Die Geissens” (RTLZWEI) has been accompanying the jetsetter family Geiss through their luxury lives since 2011. A life of intoxication between Monaco and Miami, on their 40-meter yacht or in their luxury palace in St. Tropez – Robert and Carmen Geiss (59) and the rest of the family make no secret of how much they care enjoy luxury. But even the luxury life of the Geissens is not spared from scandals – and they look a bit more blatant on TV millionaires.

Robert has also had to deal with the law enforcement officers at one time or another. The TV face was blocked behind Swedish curtains in Madrid in March 2021. During a stopover at Madrid airport, the TV millionaire was intercepted by the federal police and arrested on the spot because of an arrest warrant from 1999. At that time, Robert was supposed to testify in a civil lawsuit and didn’t show up for the appointment, which resulted in an arrest warrant. Actually, such an arrest warrant would have expired after all this time – but not in the case of Robert Geiss and so the 59-year-old had to look inside a Spanish prison for 27 hours.

Robert Geiss was arrested at Madrid airport on a 1999 arrest warrant

Bikinis, luxury, fashion: The most beautiful pictures of the Geissens daughters Shania and Davina Geiss View photo gallery

In addition, Robert Geiss got into trouble because the jet setter – according to his own statements worth 100 million – apparently did not pay a bill for the repair of his speedboat. The head of the family is said to have owed the company “Fastboat.com Sales Company” 22,800 euros, so that they filed a criminal complaint. As a result, even the sailing luxury vehicle is said to have been confiscated by US authorities. The reason for this was not the lack of change, but the insufficient performance of the company, explained Geiss TV Picture-Demand. Because the repair work took too long, a planned shoot with the speedboat was delayed and Robert finally had to have the repair work carried out elsewhere.