3 tips for those who go swimming or diving with the Apple Watch

O Apple Watch can be an excellent companion to monitor your water activities. However, everything electronic does not match with water. Therefore, I have separated some tips for those who like to dive with the Apple Watch.

That’s because some care can avoid headaches, in addition to not compromising the useful life of the device. As it is a device with a high value, especially for the Brazilian market, it is worth taking precautions.

1- Pay attention to the model of your Apple Watch

One of the most basic tips is precisely to pay attention to the model you use. Since the first two generations of the smartwatch do not offer water resistance.

From the Apple Watch Series 2, this already changes. However, there is a difference between being waterproof and resistant. That is, it is worth researching all the specifications of your device before wanting to venture into the aquatic world.

2- Apple Watch care in salt water

For anyone thinking of taking the risk of using Apple’s wearable in marine waters, you need to be even more attentive.

Any grain of beach sand can become sandpaper for displays. Whether it’s time to clean or handle, you have to pay attention to cleaning to avoid losing all the functionality of the touch screen.

Furthermore, although some versions can actually be used at sea, it is not recommended to do so if you are looking to extend the life of your watch as much as possible. The insulating and sealing components tend to wear out over time. And with that, the protection against water and dust deteriorates the more exposure it has.

3- Films are an interesting alternative

If even after considering the risks of taking your smartwatch to the beach or pool, you still want to use them, using a protective case or film can be a good recommendation.

They add an extra layer of protection, preventing scratches on the screen or other damage to the structure, for example. This is especially true if you enjoy playing sports, when accessories are designed to protect your Apple Watch from possible shocks and bumps that may occur during training.

And there are also those capes to increase resistance to depths. Most Apple watches already support up to 40 meters of immersion in water (except for the Watch Ultra, which reaches 100).

However, if you don’t want to invest in a new device, cases are a solution.

Other Extra care for your Apple Watch

Finally, there are some extra recommendations that Apple itself cites on its page. Therefore, here is a small guide of more practical and simple actions that you can do in your day-to-day life.