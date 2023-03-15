3-year-old girl shot and killed her 4-year-old sister

United States.- A tragedy occurred in Harris County, in Houston, Texas, a 3-year-old girl accidentally triggered a semi-automatic pistol, shooting and killing her 4-year-old sister.

They were both alone in a room in an apartment.

The three-year-old “gained access to a loaded semi-automatic pistol. A shot was heard, family members ran into the room and found the 4-year-old girl on the floor, and she was unresponsive,” he told reporters. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales.

The girl died on the spot. “Apparently it was not intentional,” the officer said.

“This seems to be a tragic new story in which a minor accesses a weapon and hurts someone,” lamented the police chief.

The tragic event occurred during a family reunion.

The United States has some 400 million individual weapons, more than its 330 million people. One in three adults owns at least one gun, and nearly one in two adults lives in a home where there is a gun.