3D printing: Which Cura plugins you should know about

Read the article in Make Magazine 1/2023

Newcomers to 3D printing have a lot of information to process. How good that Ultimakers Cura-Slicer (Download) welcomes users with a clear user interface that is reduced to the essentials and offers quick orientation. You will notice that the slicer is much more complex at the latest when you dive deeper into the settings or when you are confronted with the first printing problems.

A special feature of Cura, which may not reveal itself so quickly because it hides itself in the upper right corner of the window, is the Marketplace through which the slicer can be expanded with plug-ins. A little more than 50 pieces are waiting to simplify everyday 3D printing for Cura users. They are developed by the community for the community, so the most popular ones target exactly what helps the majority of users.

In another post we reported on OctoPi and OctoPrint Connection, currently the most popular plugin with almost a million downloads. It connects Cura to integrated 3D printers via the network and can control and monitor them. Other plugins help to optimally align models, calibrate printers, analyze surfaces or just better understand Cura and 3D printing.