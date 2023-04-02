4 points to understand the divorce between Lionel Messi and PSG

The romance between PSG and Lionel Messi seems to have ended. The fans of the French team have become accustomed to booing the Argentine playerwhom he praised so much upon his arrival in 2021 and whom he received as a hero after winning the World Cup in Qatar.

In the Parc des Princes, Messi was greeted with whistles and boos when PSG unveiled the line-up of the team to face Lyon, while he applauded Kyliam Mbappé. That was the start of a difficult day for PSG, who fell 1-0 at home to Lyon.

Why do they boo Messi at PSG?

The divorce between Messi and PSG settled after the elimination of PSG in the Champions League, in the Round of 16, against Bayern Munich. In the series against the Germans, Messi had a discreet performance, for which L’Equipe, the most important sports newspaper in France, titled the cover of the day the team was eliminated as “Paris Sans Geenis” (Paris Sin Genios)in reference to the fact that their stars did not appear on the field to make a difference.

For PSG’s next game, in the league tournament, against Rennes, the whistles and boos were given for the first time for Messi, after that gray performance that ended the illusions of the Champions League, a tournament that is not given to PSG for more millions than it has invested. In both games, against Rennes and Lyon, Messi was booed and PSG was defeated in both.

LEquipe and its cover after the elimination in Champions / L’Equipe

The link between Messi and Barcelona

For the duel against Lyon, we add one more aspect, and it has to do with the Argentine’s link with Barcelona. Days before that meeting, information circulated about talks and interest on the part of Barça to recover the Argentine, who ends his contract with the French team, and therefore could join the Catalan team for free.

This situation does not please him very much, let’s say the fans of the Parisian team, who already have a history with Barcelona since that historic comeback in the 2016 Champions League, which caused the “revenge” of the French team with the signing of Neymar. Messi is the latest chapter in this stark enmity.

Lionel Messi was booed / Getty Images

Performance of Messi and PSG after the World Cup

After the glorious welcome to Messi After winning the World Cup in Qatar with Argentina, things were no longer the same at PSG, unbeaten in Ligue 1 until then. However, after the World Cup, the Parisian team not only lost the undefeated step, but also lost four more games and tied another.

In fact, before the World Cup, PSG had not lost a game in all competitions. After Qatar 2022, PSG lost two games in the Champions League and was eliminated from the French Cup in the Round of 16, against Marseille.

In other words, after the World Cup that Messi won with Argentina, PSG has lost eight games, and in five of them it was left without a goal. In the game against Lyon, L’Equipe rated Messi’s performance a three.

Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona / Getty Images

What do they say about Messi and boo him?

Thierry Henry, one of France’s soccer legends and who was Messi’s teammate at Barcelona, He rejected the booing for the Argentine and added fuel to the fire when considering that Lionel must return to Barcelona.

“It is embarrassing to hear the whistles of the fans in the Parc des Princes. You can’t whistle one of the best players on the team. Messi must return to Barcelona for the love of football“, Indian.

Thierry Henry pide a Messi volver al Barcelona / Getty Images

