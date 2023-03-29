4 women disappear in Nuevo Laredo

Nuevo Laredo.- The Tamaulipas Prosecutor’s Office issued new search alerts, now for four women from a family, including the mother, two sisters and a minor granddaughter, who disappeared in Nuevo Laredo.

In this regard, the search bulletins of said unit identified the victims as Danna Paola Díaz Hernández, 17 years old; Rosa María Cabrera García, 50, and the sisters Ana Bertha Hernández Cabrera and Dulce Marlene Hernández Cabrera, 33 and 35, respectively.

According to public information from the Prosecutor’s Office, the women disappeared on Sunday, March 26, in the border municipality of Nuevo Laredo.

For its part, the Tamaulipas Network of the Disappeared indicated that they have not appeared.

The Prosecutor’s Office made available the emergency telephone numbers 911 and 8343186150 to provide any information regarding the disappeared women.

On March 25, authorities issued a search notice for Carlos Alberto Pantoja Robledo, 35, who disappeared on the 22nd of that month in Nuevo Laredo.

Tamaulipas is one of the states with the most disappeared nationally with more than 12,500 complaints, only below Jalisco.