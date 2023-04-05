43% of Argentines have flexibility for remote work

He 43% of Argentine workers dispose of flexibility in terms of location From where do your jobwhile 51% of respondents indicated that their employer offers them flexibility in terms of working hours.

The data comes from the latest Workmonitor study, which is regularly carried out by the talent multinational, Randstad, among more than a thousand Human Resources managers in the country.

The specialists from that firm highlight that, despite the fluctuations in the economy, workers still feel empowered to prioritize their well-being and defend the flexibility gained during the health crisis.

Thus, it emerges that 81% of Argentine workers consider it very important to have flexibility in terms of working hours and 75% consider it very important to have flexibility in terms of the place from where they work, due to the possibility of doing home office or work remote.

Flexibility as essential

Regarding these results, Andrea Ávila, CEO of Randstad for Argentina and Uruguay, stated: “Although it must be taken into account that many jobs, due to their characteristics, such as positions in production and manufacturing or in commerce and customer service, require face-to-face , everything indicates that where the type of tasks and the role allow it, what we will see ahead is a consolidation of hybrid or mixed schemes -in its different variants-, since they are the best option for both companies and collaborators, since they allow the best of face-to-face work to be combined with the benefits of the home office”.

The majority of Argentines are capable of resigning for reasons of flexibility

As a reference for a perspective view of the evolution trend of flexibility in the workplace, it emerges that 22% of those surveyed indicated that in the last 6 months gained greater flexibility in terms of working hours and 23% achieved an improvement in flexibility regarding the options from where to work.

When asking those surveyed if they would agree to work in an organization that does not offer them flexibility, 44% of Argentines indicated that you would not accept a job that does not give you flexibility in terms of hours employment and 42% who would not accept a job in a company that does not provide flexibility in terms of location, either to work from home or remotely.

Finally, the 35% of those consulted confirm having resigned to a job for Not giving you enough flexibility. This figure is considerably higher than the world average for the 34 countries in the Workmonitor sample, which stood at 27%, 11 percentage points below the mark registered by Argentina.

Balance between professional and personal life

The growing relevance of flexibility for talent is part of a larger phenomenonwhich has to do with priority given to the personal fulfillment and the search for a greater balance between work and life.

In this sense, from the Randstad study it emerges that 65% of Argentines would not accept a job that would negatively affect the balance between their professional and personal lives, a mark that is located 4 percentage points above the global average, where 61% of those consulted indicated that they would decline a job offer that would affect the balance between their personal and work lives.

If we analyze these data at the regional level, workers in Chile and Argentina are the least willing to give up their welfare, with 65% of workers who would reject a job that affected the balance between their professional and personal lives. Then, Brazil is located with 64% and, finally, we find Mexico with 63% of workers who would decline a job offer that would affect their balance between personal and work life.

Employees weigh their personal well-being when evaluating a job

“The data released by the Workmonitor show the impact that the pandemic had on the lives of workers, especially in Millennials and Centennials, where the change of priorities and the reconsideration of what they want for their lives has been radical and has led to thousands of of workers around the world to put their personal fulfillment first, increasing their willingness to change jobs and to seek a change in lifestyle,” Avila said.

“This new reality puts organizations facing greater labor mobility and increasing turnover levels that impact their payroll costs,” he said.

The study also investigates whether the participants would be willing to give up a job that did not allow them to enjoy life. Faced with this question, 44% of Argentine workers stated that they would quit their job if it prevented them from enjoying their lives, a figure that fell 3 percentage points compared to the mark of the previous year (47%), something closely related to the high rate of inflation registered by Argentina, adding to a frankly adverse macroeconomic context.

When contrasting these results with the region, Argentine workers turn out to be the most conservative in terms of their decision to resign (44%) compared to workers in Chile and Mexico, where in both cases 51% of workers would resign from their job. if it prevented them from enjoying life and in the case of Brazil, where 53% of those consulted stated that they would give up a job that would make them unhappy.

To contrast this data of a possible attitude with references to factual background, Respondents were also asked if they had ever quit a job because it did not fit in with their personal lives, and 49% of Argentines answered in the affirmative, a figure that is vastly higher than the results obtained globally, located at 33%.

To learn even more about the attitude of Argentines towards work, they were expressly asked if work was something important in their lives. In this regard, 82% of the participants maintained that it is; 11 percentage points above the registered mark at a global level, where 71% of those consulted stated that work is something important in their lives.