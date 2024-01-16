45% of the repression in Cuba in 2023 was against women

HAVANA.- In a recent report, the Cuban Observatory for Human Rights (OCDH) highlighted a significant increase in political repression in Cuba during the year 2023, with special emphasis on women.

The data collected by the network of observers on the Island reveal that a worrying 45% of the repressive actions were directed towards women in a general way, according to a review Cubanet .

Specific details of the report indicate that 67% of arbitrary arrests and 52% of illegal detentions in homes targeted women. Currently, the OCDH registered 100 political prisoners in Cuba, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

In addition, the report documents a total of at least 3,959 repressive actions in Cuba throughout 2023, which means more than 10 human rights violations daily. It is crucial to consider that these figures could be even more alarming due to the existing limitations to independently collect information on the Island.

Repressive pattern in Cuba

The repressive pattern known as “hollowing out the opposition and civil society”, consolidated in 2023, was also noted in the report. This involves forcing activists to leave the country under the threat of prison.

The document highlights that women notable for their social activism or complaints on social networks were forced into exile in 2023, including names such as Zuleidys Pérez, Amelia Calzadilla, Roxana García Lorenzo and Marisol Peña Cobas.

Given this situation, the OCDH issued an urgent call to feminist organizations, democratic governments and all institutions to demand explanations from the Cuban regime about the systematic repression against the civilian population, especially that directed at women.

Source: With information from Cubanet