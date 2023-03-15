48.1 kilos of glass are insured in the trailer: FGR corrects

Juarez City.- The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) Chihuahua state delegation, began to prepare the investigation folder for the confiscation of 48.1 kilos of glass, which were found inside the refrigerated box of a truck, secured yesterday by municipal police and agents of the Group of Strategic Operations (GOE) of the State Investigation Agency (AEI).

The state delegate of the FGR, Ramón Badillo, reported that they have 48 hours from yesterday at 8:00 p.m. to consign the detainees before a District Judge, accused of crimes against health in various modalities.

He also indicated that this afternoon representatives of the Bachoco company came to claim the product that came inside the truck, owned by the company Refrigerados GRH, which had to deliver that freight to a local business.

The envoys of that commercial company demonstrated that a service was requested and they are oblivious to the situation that resulted from the seizure of the drug, explained the official, who said that the amount of 18,000 kilos of fresh chicken will be returned to them.

On Thursday, the legal situation of the three detainees, Víctor PG, 41, Jesús Guadalupe C., 34, and Ana Karen VM, 24, indicated the FGR delegate.