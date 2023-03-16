49-euro ticket: Green politician Nyke Slawik makes a clear statement

For Greens politician Nyke Slawik, the 49-euro ticket should only be the beginning.Image: dpa / Bernd von Jutrczenka

Inland

The Deutschlandticket is on the way: The Bundestag passes the law introducing the 49-euro ticket. From May, it should be possible to use local public transport throughout Germany. The Federal Council still has to agree on March 31 – but that is considered certain.

According to Green politician Nyke Slawik, this is a great success. Because the 49-euro ticket relieves people. “The tariff and association limits are no longer applicable. This makes public transport attractive for many people“, she writes on Twitter.

Slawik also points out that the ticket is available for some people at even cheaper options: “As a job ticket, as a social ticket, as a semester ticket.” The countries have currently developed their own different solutions. As great as all this is – according to Slawik, one should not rest on the achievement of the ticket now. There are still some construction sites to be tackled in local public transport.

The “revolution in public transport” must now continue

Although the 49-euro ticket is described as a “revolution in public transport,” according to Slawik, most revolutions last longer than a few weeks or months. In her thread, she lists some work orders that still need to be tackled:

End the patchwork of social, semester and youth tickets, find Germany-wide solutions

Uniform Conditions of Carriage

Make the ticket accessible to everyone instead of asking for Schufa information for tickets that can be canceled monthly

Further expansion of public transport

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) is also enthusiastic about the ticket. For him it is the “biggest public transport reform in the history of Germany.”

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) praises the Deutschlandticket. Image: dpa / Wolfgang Kumm

Wissing celebrates the 49-euro ticket

The federal government supports the federal states in local public transport with funds “at a record level,” he says on Twitter. Wissing also emphasizes: “We set standards that are internationally recognized.” The German regulation is a model for the whole of Europe.

The traffic policy spokesman for the Greens, Stefan Gelbhaar, also calls the 49-euro ticket a “transport-historical project”. Buses and trains are not only cheaper, but also easier to use.

However, Gelbhaar, like his party colleague Slawik, warns that the work of the federal and state governments “with and on the ticket” is not over. The potential of bus and train must be fully exploited, other modes of transport must be included – from bicycles to car sharing.

The President of the German District Association, Reinhard Sager, criticizes in the Funke newspapers that the Germany ticket “does not even address the core problems of sustainable and attractive public transport”. Low tariffs alone cannot replace an insufficient offer. Sager demands a commitment from the federal and state governments to make additional payments in the event that the costs exceed the estimated three billion euros.

The traffic light factions in the Bundestag voted for the law. Union and AfD voted no, the left faction abstained. At the beginning of March, the Federal Council passed several amendments to the draft law. However, these were largely rejected by the federal government.

(With material from afp)