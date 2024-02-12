49ers coach suffers new disappointment in Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS.- The third trip to Super Bowl for coach Kyle Shanahan, of the 49ers finished the same way as the first two, with further disappointment after blowing a late lead.

The 49ers coach has developed an offense that teams in the league try to imitate and has a vast tree of coaches that make him one of the most influential figures at 44 years old.

He just doesn’t have a championship title after San Francisco blew two late leads and lost 25-22 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

That’s on top of blowing a 10-point lead for Shanahan’s 49ers in the fourth quarter in the Super Bowl four years ago against Kansas City and even a much bigger collapse in the 2016 season when he was the offensive coordinator. The Falcons blew a 25-point lead and lost 34-28 in overtime to New England.

Patrick Mahomes.jpg Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) eludes Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of Super Bowl 58, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. AP/Julio Cortez

The latter might be the trickiest to swallow since the 49ers had the best team in the NFL for most of the season and seemed destined to give Shanahan his first championship.

But the Niners blew a 10-point lead in the first half and then couldn’t hold a pair of three-point leads late, making Shanahan the first head coach in history to blow two double-digit leads in the Super Bowl.

His 49ers also blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead in the 2021 NFC Championship Game against the Rams, tying him for the most double-digit debacles in NFC history. NFL.

They repeated the dose against the 49ers:

Mahomes and the Chiefs have now handed Shanahan’s 49ers two losses in two Super Bowls in the last five seasons, taking the franchise that forged a dynasty in the ’80s and ’90s to 29 straight seasons without winning a title.

Now Shanahan must hope to follow the path of his father, Mike, who lost his first three trips to the Super Bowl, all as an assistant in Denver, before winning one as coordinator of the 49ers in the 1994 season and consecutive titles for the Broncos in 1997-98.

Source: AP