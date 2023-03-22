49ers tempted Ben Roethlisberger, but was faithful to Steelers

Mexico City.– The possibility of coming out of retirement never crossed Ben Roethlisberger’s mind … until San Francisco sought him out last season.

“Big Ben” hung up his boots in 2022 after 18 professional seasons and had an offer to return to the NFL, but his love for the Steelers prevented him from even sitting down to negotiate with the 49ers.

“I’d be lying if I say there wasn’t a small part of me that was drawn to and intrigued by the prospect of proving that I can still play.

“But at the end of the day, if I ever make it back to the NFL, I only see myself wearing the black and gold colors of the Steelers,” said Roethlisberger, who played his entire career for Pittsburgh.

According to Ben, San Francisco contacted him in December of last year, after Jimmy Garoppolo was injured in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

Jimmy had taken the place of starter Trey Lance, indisposed since the start of the season, so Kyle Shanahan’s team considered various options to face the end of the regular calendar.

Finally, the 49ers gambled on rookie Brock Purdy, whose sensational performances catapulted him to stardom in a matter of weeks, leaving San Francisco spared from Roethlisberger’s rejection.

For now, Ben assured that he has not received other offers and that he enjoys his family and free time in the stage as a retired athlete.